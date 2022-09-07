ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Beach Radio

Woman threw screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver in Bayonne, NJ, police say

BAYONNE — A Jersey City woman has been charged with aggravated assault and a weapon offense in connection with an alleged attack on a NJ Transit bus driver. According to Bayonne police, 34-year-old Crystal Tucker threw a screwdriver at the driver before exiting the bus at 25th Street and Avenue C. The screwdriver never made contact with the driver, a 52-year-old male, because of a plexiglass barrier surrounding the driver area.
BAYONNE, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ prison officer allegedly took bribes for espresso & cold cuts

NEWARK – A corrections officer is accused of accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate in exchange for smuggling contraband into Northern State Prison including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso. Werner Gramajo, 45, of Newark, a senior correctional officer at the prison, has been charged with official...
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
HAZLET, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ cops, good Samaritans lift car off 87-year-old woman

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — Good Samaritans and first responders lifted a vehicle off an 87-year-old woman after she was struck Tuesday afternoon. The woman was hit around 12:10 p.m. near the Middlesex post office on Hawthorne Avenue according to Chief of Police Matthew Geist. When police arrived, the group including three cops and five civilians worked together to lift the vehicle and free the woman. She suffered injuries to her hips and pelvis and was taken to RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX, NJ
Beach Radio

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

