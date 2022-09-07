Read full article on original website
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
theexaminernews.com
White Plains FD Vets Reveal, Remember ‘Historic’ Photo from 9/12
It was Sept. 12, 2001, the day after the towers burned, and White Plains Fire Department Lieutenant John Donahoe, then 49, was standing along with his fellow first responders on a brief break at the scene of the unspeakable slaughter. He was leading nine of his men in the search...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY
What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.
91 Puritan Drive, Port Chester, NY 10573 - $1,425,000
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 91 Puritan Drive in Port Chester is listed at $1,425,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
therealdeal.com
Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
architecturaldigest.com
Billie Holiday’s Former Upper West Side Townhouse Is Back on the Market for $14 Million
The New York City townhouse where jazz star Billie Holiday once lived has just hit the market for $13.995 million. Located on the Upper West Side, the property was Holiday’s home until her death in 1959 and where she lived when she released one of her most famous albums, Lady in Satin, in 1958.
caribbeanlife.com
Plethora of pols on hand for Caribbean Carnival Parade
As expected, a plethora of legislators – a virtual Who’s Who in New York politics – were on hand Monday for the West Indian American Day Carnival Parade. They not only participated in the pre-parade breakfast at the Lincoln Terrace Court at Buffalo Avenue, at the beginning of the parade, but also marched along the long stretch to the Brooklyn Museum, near Grand Army Plaza.
therealdeal.com
New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Style and Awards Show Opens New York Fashion Week and Inspires With “Future’s Past” Theme
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) hosted its 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, with the support of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as the title pponsor for the event. This year’s “Future’s Past” theme showcased the...
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers and community help
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx community is coming together to help a mother and her daughter after a fire swept through their home. The support of Carolina Lobeto’s community helped her overcome the devastating loss and rebuild her life. Lobeto was at the park with her daughter when she got a devastating call […]
PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC
The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
News 12
Add a little pep to your step on a trip to Bronxville
Let's add a little pep to our step on our Road Trip to the quaint village of Bronxville with a start at "Slave to the Grind." This is one of the first coffee bars to open in Westchester County nearly three decades ago. Their coffee beans are sourced from near...
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
bklyndesigns.com
Bronx Neighborhoods Guide: Map, Best And Safe Neighborhoods
Coming to the Bronx anytime soon? Or are you thinking about living in the Bronx but not fully decided yet?. To help you make that decision, this article tells you what you need to know before coming to the borough. It may not be as popular as Manhattan or Brooklyn,...
Hudson Valley’s Newest Ready Coffee Location Set to Open Friday
The newest Ready Coffee shop in the area will open Friday with free drinks all day. Ready Coffee, known for the freshest coffee, fast service and super friendly staff, has locations in Wappingers and Newburgh. The Coffee shops are among the most popular and well-loved in the Hudson Valley. The...
43 Calton Road Unit: 5C, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $499,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 43 Calton Road Unit: 5C in New Rochelle is listed at $499,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
