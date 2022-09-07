Read full article on original website
For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses
Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
northforker.com
What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
27east.com
San Gennaro Feast Has Become A Hampton Bays Tradition
Twelve years ago, Simone Scotto was eager to find a way to bolster the Hampton Bays community with a special event. That’s how the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle Trauring.
longisland.com
Starbucks Being Constructed in Port Jefferson Station
A Starbucks with a drive-through is in the middle of being developed for a .63-acre site on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. Construction is underway on the site, part of a larger development of a lot that includes a medical office and proposed bank. The Crest Group is developing...
longisland.com
Chic-fil-A, Jimmy John’s and Dunkin’ Donuts Proposed For Property in Riverhead
The development of a property on the corner of Old Country Road and Mill Road in RIverhead has been on the table since at least 2019, according to public records. The application for the 7-acre site called for a new retail center consisting of 45,487-square-feet of assorted development, some of which would be retail space.
greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Greater Long Island newsletters. Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center...
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
northforker.com
Lucharitos expands Mattituck offerings with axe-throwing, pastries and more seating
Marc LaMaina at the new Lucharitos Taqueria and Tequila Bar in Mattituck. (Credit: Lee Meyer) In a continued effort to offer something unique at each location, Lucharitos in Mattituck is expanding in both size and offerings. Lucharitos Taqueria and Tequila Bar, as it will now be called, is being transformed...
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this month
A popular bakery chain is set to open a brand new location in New York later this month. Best of all, it will have a convenient drive-thru. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of delicious doughnuts and coffee, you may be excited to learn that the popular bakery chain Krispy Kreme is set to open a brand new location on Staten Island later this month.
Herald Community Newspapers
Village plans to add more names to 9/11 memorial
In remembrance of the 21st anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Rockville Centre officials have announced that they will be adding the names of those who have died of 9/11-related illnesses to the village’s Sept. 11 memorial. “The events of 9/11 continue to wreak havoc on our...
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs
Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
There’s a Real Life Halloween Town in New York State
We are officially in the second week of September, which means that fall is just around the corner. Technically, the official start of fall doesn't begin for another two weeks, but for most in New York State, fall is here since football is back and kids are back at school.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hot rods, hot time at Cedarhurst car show
More than 100 classic and collectible vehicles, cars, hot rods and trucks parked at Andrew J. Parise Cedarhurst Park for the eighth annual Cedarhurst Car Show on Aug. 28. Many of the vehicles — classics, exotic, muscle cars, street rods and vintage — are originals or carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance. The free show stretched for six hours and included Clyde White capturing the Peoples Choice Award.
brownstoner.com
Celebration and Dance Fill Crown Heights Streets for Return of West Indian Day Parade (Photos)
The West Indian American Day Parade came thundering back Labor Day with the resounding beat of drums and dancing in Brooklyn on Monday to celebrate Caribbean culture. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities returned to full capacity from Flatbush Avenue and Grand Army Plaza to Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue, closing the streets until 6 p.m. on September 5.
Herald Community Newspapers
Committed to community: Meadowmere Park F.D. marks 76 years
Community, family, service. When you sit around a table in the Meadowmere Park firehouse with a handful of longtime members of the community’s Fire Department, those words spring to life. The volunteer department, which serves roughly 100 homes nestled in the southwestern corner of Nassau County, on the Queens...
Renovated 1840s Farmhouse On Shy 3 Acres In Wading River!
Surrounded by 100+ acre nature preserve, The Main House retains original features including a 9ft wide x 5ft high red brick fireplace with Dutch Oven. Legal Guest House w/2 Bedrooms. 4 Stable Horse Barn w/2 separate fenced paddocks, + room for riding ring. $1,999,000 | MLS# 3392317. For more information...
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
