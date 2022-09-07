Read full article on original website
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gamecocks reveal Week 2 uniforms
The uniforms for South Carolina’s Week 2 matchup with Arkansas have been announced. The Gamecocks will wear white helmets, white jerseys and white pants for the game, which kicks off at 12 o’clock on ESPN. Pictures from the team’s social media account show a white helmet with the Block C logo and a garnet face mask.
How to watch: Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina will look to win its second game of the season and secure its first conference win as it heads to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. EST (11 a.m. CST) and will be televised on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call.
Five questions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The first game of the season rarely provides a lot of answers. There’s certainly a better feel for how players and a team will perform, but there are very few absolutes after just 60 minutes of football, just one-twelfth of a season. Sure, one can add in what they...
Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
247Sports
How to Watch: Georgia State vs. North Carolina
Georgia State Football (0-1) kicks off its home slate this Saturday, September 10th by welcoming the Tar Heels of North Carolina (2-0) into the confines of Center Parc Stadium. This marks the first time a Power Five opponent will have played the Panthers at home in Atlanta. Here's what you...
College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our South Carolina Arkansas prediction and pick. The South Carolina Gamecocks are a notable national story in college football because of their quarterback. Spencer Rattler, who entered 2021 with the expectation that he would lead the Oklahoma Sooners […] The post College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WLTX.com
USC legend George Rogers' biggest accomplishment? Being 'a Gamecock', he says
South Carolina Gamecocks legend George Rogers left it all on the football field, and then some, in his career. His many accolades are proof of that.
Wiltfong Whiparound; USC dazzles recruits in week one
USC hosted several commits and top targets for the season-opening victory over Rice. We talk about that and who the Trojans are targeting to close their 2023 class in the video above. Lincoln Riley and his staff currently sit on the nation's No. 14 recruiting class.
abccolumbia.com
Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
wearecamdenhs.com
WLTX.com
USC legend A'ja Wilson is the WNBA's top player for the second straight year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks basketball legend A'ja Wilson is the 2022 WNBA Most Valuable Player, the second time she's won the league's highest award. The league announced Wednesday that Wilson, a member of the Las Vegas Aces, had earned MVP honors. She'd previously won the award in 2020, and is the seventh player to win the award multiple times.
abccolumbia.com
Benedict hires new softball coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College has named Brianna Billie as head softball coach, Benedict Director of Athletics Willie Washington has announced. Billie, a former standout player for the Lady Tigers, takes over for Loraine Dunbar, who will focus her duties as Assistant Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator for Benedict.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
wach.com
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
Man who helped SC State University recover from financial troubles, Charlie Way, has died
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way. Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university. He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid […]
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
WIS-TV
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Pinner family announced the death of Peggy Pinner Tuesday. Peggy was married to longtime WIS anchor ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner. The Pinner family became part of WIS when he joined the station in 1963. Over the decades he served as an anchor, weatherman, co-host to WIS News Midday. He retired from the station after 55 years in 2018.
The Post and Courier
Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent
LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
247Sports
