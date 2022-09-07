ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars

Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming

The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List

We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Food Bank of Wyoming Prepares for Hunger Action Month

Food Bank of Wyoming is doubling down on key initiatives to support Wyoming’s communities and Hunger Relief Partners in an effort to raise critical funds so people don’t have to choose between basic necessities like food and rent; the Food Bank is hosting a month-long fundraiser and additional events to take action against hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment

A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wellspring Health Access Has Begun Offering Free Plan B

Wellspring Health Access (WHA), which plans to open a clinic in Casper sometime next year, has begun offering free Plan B in the mail to anyone who requests it. Julie Burkhart, the president of WHA, said that they've shipped out a few dozen orders so far out of their initial supply of 250, and hope to be able to send them over the next few months.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer

I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Queen Elizabeth II Visited Wyoming in 1984

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, K2Radio News remembers a time when Her Majesty pulled up to a Wyoming ranch in a long limousine. The Queen spent four days as a guest in the beautiful Big Horn Mountains, hosted by her friend Lady Porchester, sister of Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that's just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

