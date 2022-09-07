Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming
The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look At Wyoming’s Impressive Big Game Record Books
If you live in Wyoming, you know we're a destination state for hunting. Hunters will try every year to draw a coveted license for any of the top big game chances in the state. With such a wide array of species found here, there's no doubt getting lucky enough to draw is special.
Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List
We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Food Bank of Wyoming Prepares for Hunger Action Month
Food Bank of Wyoming is doubling down on key initiatives to support Wyoming’s communities and Hunger Relief Partners in an effort to raise critical funds so people don’t have to choose between basic necessities like food and rent; the Food Bank is hosting a month-long fundraiser and additional events to take action against hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity in Wyoming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment
A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
Wellspring Health Access Has Begun Offering Free Plan B
Wellspring Health Access (WHA), which plans to open a clinic in Casper sometime next year, has begun offering free Plan B in the mail to anyone who requests it. Julie Burkhart, the president of WHA, said that they've shipped out a few dozen orders so far out of their initial supply of 250, and hope to be able to send them over the next few months.
, a jury found Anthony Rodriguez guilty of second-degree murder and domestic battery.
Anthony Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April of last year in the stabbing death of Mary Fogle, his mother-in-law. K2News covered the previous details of the case four months ago. Rodriguez was sentenced to 70 years to life behind bars in August 2020. He subsequently appealed the judgment...
Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer
I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Cody Johnson Concert At The Ford Wyoming Center Was Epic
On Sept 8th Country Music Star Cody Johnson Came to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. The concert was opened by Ella Langley, followed by Randy Houser. Langley warmed up the crowd with some country music classics and her own original songs, which you can listen to by following this link.
VIDEO: Wyoming’s Wildlife Is Some Of Best In The Country
Seeing the wildlife throughout Wyoming is truly one of the great parts of living here. If you're a resident, you may get tired of seeing the antelope or mule deer on the side of the road, but for many it's a great opportunity. Just a couple days ago, a YouTube...
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
NO Scotty McCreery Is NOT Coming To The Lyric In Casper, Wyoming
You're creating a Facebook Event and accidentally tag the wrong location. Except you don't know how many people saw the wrong post before you noticed and fixed it. And that's precisely what happened with an upcoming Scotty McCreery Concert. Scotty will perform at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, on September...
38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
Hot Drinks On A Cold Wyoming Day Are The Best
In typical Wyoming fashion, we went from melting heat to cold and rainy. With that being said, we all needed a break. The rain will knock the dust down and the cool temps will help lower our electric bills. When it gets cold, though, we still want to have a...
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
Queen Elizabeth II Visited Wyoming in 1984
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, K2Radio News remembers a time when Her Majesty pulled up to a Wyoming ranch in a long limousine. The Queen spent four days as a guest in the beautiful Big Horn Mountains, hosted by her friend Lady Porchester, sister of Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop.
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
851
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0