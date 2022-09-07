Read full article on original website
Amherst Cultural Council 2022 Grants Information Session
Come and find out more about the 2022 Cultural Council Grants cycle. Topics include: Grant Award Amounts, Grantee responsibilities, Grants award calendar, and details on how to apply.
The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees
RECEIVED: 9/8/22 at 1:06 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Jones Library Building Project Budget Update & Discussion; Adjourn.
African Heritage Reparation Assembly
RECEIVED: 9/8/22 at 9:35am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order: Welcome, Announcements, Approval of 5/16/2022 and 6/6/2022, 6/10/2022, 6/15/2022, and 6/28/2022 Meeting Minutes, and Agenda Review. 2. Public Comment. 3. Presentation. 4. Action and Discussion Items: a. Engagement/Consultation Campaign: Engage Amherst Project Page, Black/African Heritage Registration Portal, Boots on the Ground, and Block Party. b. Community Survey. c. CDBG Funds. 5. H.R. 40 Update. 6. Public Comment. 7. Member Reports. 8. Upcoming Agenda Items & Meeting Schedules. 9. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 10. Adjourn.
