ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana

DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's air conditioning and heating system. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the...
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan gas prices rise slightly for the first time in weeks in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan saw a slight rise over the past week, the first time in weeks prices have gone up, according to AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices are up 2 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.85 per gallon. That's 11 cents less than this time last month and 67 cents more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy