Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Consulate of Mexico honors 2 West Michiganders' contributions to sharing Mexican heritage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a special moment for two west Michiganders as Grand Rapids celebrates Mexican heritage. The Consulate of Mexico in Detroit honored the two men on Saturday for their contributions to their communities. Artist Arturo Moreles Romero and MeXo Chef Oscar Moreno both received the...
Tv20detroit.com
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend. Both incidents happened early Sunday morning — one in Westland and the other in Dearborn Heights. The shop in Dearborn Heights was then hit a second time early Monday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's air conditioning and heating system. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the...
Tv20detroit.com
Sips & scares: 3 secret bars to open inside HUSH haunted house in Westland this fall
(WXYZ) — A secret bar program is coming to metro Detroit inside a haunted house, giving people the chance to enjoy scares and sips in the lead-up to Halloween. EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with HUSH Haunted Attractions in Westland for the secret bar program. Hidden throughout the three-part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan gas prices rise slightly for the first time in weeks in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan saw a slight rise over the past week, the first time in weeks prices have gone up, according to AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices are up 2 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.85 per gallon. That's 11 cents less than this time last month and 67 cents more than this time last year.
Comments / 0