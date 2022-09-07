ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

chicagoonthecheap.com

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference

As the birthplace of house music, Chicago always celebrates and honors this influential art form. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference will bring the music, history and culture of house music into focus on September 15-18, 2022. The free events will feature a performance of house music stars in...
CHICAGO, IL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Naperville, IL — 15 Top Places!

Get a break from your mundane life as you enjoy a food-filled vacation by having the best brunch in Naperville. This Illinois city houses an impressive array of dining choices, ideal for going on a date, having a fun time with friends, enjoying a meal with family, or spending some quiet time alone.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Secret Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

4 Top Spots for $1 Oysters

When Sundays, 3 to 7 p.m.; Mondays, 5 to 7 p.m. Bonus For just six bucks, you can get a gin or vodka martini, the ideal pairing. 2125 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village. When Wednesdays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. Served with A Mexican twist (natch,...
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Blues Brothers return to Joliet Prison

JOLIET, Ill. (September 6, 2022) – If you’re from the Chicago area, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard of the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers. With an all-star cast of actors, vocalists, and musicians, the film was a spin-off of two characters, Jake and Elwood Blues, created for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit in 1978.
JOLIET, IL
wcsjnews.com

New Restaurant & Party Planner/Entertainment Business Coming To Morris

The Morris City Council on Tuesday heard about two new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Escalante, who currently owns Sherwood Oaks Restaurant in Morris, will be offering mimosa’s, bloody mary’s, iced coffee and several other items at her restaurant. She is hoping the restaurant can open in early October if not November.
MORRIS, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side

Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

In the Land Beyond Midway

Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Expands Eligibility for Ride in Kane

(Please see below for Spanish verison of this article) Kane County is now sponsoring work-related rides for anyone who is 65 and older and people with disabilities through the Ride in Kane program. Kane County already sponsors individuals who are low income and are seeking work-related rides from anywhere in...
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet

Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
JOLIET, IL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL

