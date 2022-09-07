Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
959theriver.com
Sip Cocktails at Some of Joliet’s Most Beautiful, Historic Homes on Saturday
One of the coolest and most historic neighborhoods in Joliet is the Cathedral Area. There are many beautiful, historic homes and mansions that were built by import people of the city’s founding years, and they all offer something unique in terms of history and architecture. There’s also a group...
Fall 2022: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and More Things to Do in and Around Chicago
As cooler temperatures return and leaves start to shift colors throughout the area, things are falling into place for autumn — and there are countless ways to rake in the season in Chicago. From pumpkin patches, to apples orchards, to haunted houses, local businesses have set the stage for...
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago House Music Festival and Conference
As the birthplace of house music, Chicago always celebrates and honors this influential art form. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference will bring the music, history and culture of house music into focus on September 15-18, 2022. The free events will feature a performance of house music stars in...
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Naperville, IL — 15 Top Places!
Get a break from your mundane life as you enjoy a food-filled vacation by having the best brunch in Naperville. This Illinois city houses an impressive array of dining choices, ideal for going on a date, having a fun time with friends, enjoying a meal with family, or spending some quiet time alone.
Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
Chicago magazine
4 Top Spots for $1 Oysters
When Sundays, 3 to 7 p.m.; Mondays, 5 to 7 p.m. Bonus For just six bucks, you can get a gin or vodka martini, the ideal pairing. 2125 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village. When Wednesdays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. Served with A Mexican twist (natch,...
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
thelansingjournal.com
Blues Brothers return to Joliet Prison
JOLIET, Ill. (September 6, 2022) – If you’re from the Chicago area, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard of the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers. With an all-star cast of actors, vocalists, and musicians, the film was a spin-off of two characters, Jake and Elwood Blues, created for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit in 1978.
wcsjnews.com
New Restaurant & Party Planner/Entertainment Business Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council on Tuesday heard about two new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Escalante, who currently owns Sherwood Oaks Restaurant in Morris, will be offering mimosa’s, bloody mary’s, iced coffee and several other items at her restaurant. She is hoping the restaurant can open in early October if not November.
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
nadignewspapers.com
Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side
Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Rosemont
America's game is coming to a Rosemont theater!
Chicago magazine
In the Land Beyond Midway
Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Expands Eligibility for Ride in Kane
(Please see below for Spanish verison of this article) Kane County is now sponsoring work-related rides for anyone who is 65 and older and people with disabilities through the Ride in Kane program. Kane County already sponsors individuals who are low income and are seeking work-related rides from anywhere in...
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet
Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
