FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies reportZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
WJCL
1 dead, another hurt following multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on I-95 in Glynn County on Friday night. It happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 39 at approximately 9:46 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol, three separate crashes occurred. GSP said in...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
FDOT issues lane closures and detours for Jacksonville drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts for road improvements and repairs around Jacksonville. Detours for two separate planned closures are being advised to drivers. I-95 Southbound from Eighth to Fifth Street. Beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, one Interstate 95 southbound lane from...
Police: One dead after shooting in Alderman Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Friday in the Alderman Park area, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.
News4Jax.com
Man describes traumatic scene of deadly pedestrian crash on Blanding Boulevard
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash on State Road 21, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 10:05 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old woman driving an SUV was headed south on Blanding Boulevard when a man attempted to cross the street, north of Hicks Road.
News4Jax.com
Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
Only way out of Pierce County, Georgia will be blocked by CSX Transportation for over five hours
BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — It is no secret in Pierce County, train stops are inconvenient and exasperating for residents. Everyday is a gamble because there is no telling how long each train stop will last. Come September 19th and 20th, the cross to the Oak Ridge Trail will be blocked...
Trio each get 20 years with hard labor after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.
Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line. Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he...
Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.
News4Jax.com
‘It has been a nightmare’: Days after moving in, Georgia homeowner discovers her property floods
FOLKSTON, Ga. – A Georgia family reached out to News4JAX, asking for help with horrible flooding. Neighbors say that this has been going on for years and that they want the county to take responsibility. The homeowner who News4JAX spoke with just recently moved in and says she did...
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’
A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
Motorcycle crash temporarily blocks one lane of Mayport Road near Hanna Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Mayport Road and Assisi Lane. JSO said that the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and caused one lane of Mayport Road to be closed temporarily. Action News Jax is...
News4Jax.com
NWS expires severe weather warnings for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties
The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been expired. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties until 9:45 p.m. * At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm...
Jacksonville homeowner says new construction to blame for flooding issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rain that fell on the First Coast Thursday and Friday has caused terrible flooding on one specific street on the Westside of Jacksonville. But this street isn't near a creek or river that could even overflow. The area in front of Albert Nolan's home looks...
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report
Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley Park
Bradley Park dedication ceremonyClay County BCC Facebook Page. Orange Park residents continue to voice their concerns about the trees cut down at Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point.
