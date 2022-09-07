ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider

There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Guardian

‘Everyone thinks this little old lady is hysterical’: the older TikTok stars with millions of followers

‘Apparently I’m an influencer now. Who does that in their 90s?’: Lillian Droniak, 92 (grandma_droniak), 4.7m followers. TikTok? Why not? That is my motto. Making our channel was my grandson Kevin’s idea from the start. It’s his fault that I’ve got nearly 5m followers. We were just sitting in the kitchen one day and he filmed me chatting. I can barely remember what I said – I think something about clocks? That’s what I thought he was telling me to do: tick tock, a clock! It was meant to be a joke, but overnight that video got 1m views or something ridiculous.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Crowley, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Salon

Cliff Curtis on his "slow burn" Maori cop thriller "Muru" and how it's like "Avatar"

The New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis has Māori roots, and so does his character, Sgt. "Taffy" Tawharau, in his intense and powerful new film, "Muru," receiving its international premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The role is quite far removed from the rich businessman Curtis played in "Murina" released a few months ago, though it does have an interesting connection to Curtis' work in "Avatar."
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen

The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
CELEBRITIES
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy