The Washington State Cougars will meet the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 2 of the college football season on Saturday from Camp Randall Stadium. Washington is coming off a 24-17 win over Idaho as they look to bring some of that momentum into today’s game. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns last game. Meanwhile, Wisconsin was able to knock off Illinois State 38-0 with starting quarterback Graham Mertz throwing for over 200 yards with a touchdown.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO