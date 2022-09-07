From the sky, San Benito County looks like a comfortable green quilt; yet some want this heavenly view to look like a Monopoly board. Let me explain. Parcels on a Monopoly board start empty. As the game progresses, players vie to fill the squares with houses and hotels. Much like the board game, many locations in and out of Hollister display multiple parcels filled with housing. This increased population increases traffic and time for simply living. Many building enthusiasts want more buildings, just like a Monopoly game board. The player with the most wins!

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO