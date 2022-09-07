ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Metro News

Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Voting districts change again in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some Marion County residents will have to find a new site to cast their ballot for the second time this year.  The Marion County Commission approved the change of polling precinct district lines at their meeting on Wednesday.   Officials say the change is because errors were made during the recent […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project. The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

At least one shot and injured in Marion County

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
CAROLINA, WV
wajr.com

Marion County teacher receives statewide recognition for dedication

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, has been recognized with the Superintendent Award by the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) for her dedication to students in juvenile service facilities. “Every student has the right to high-quality instruction and rigorous...
WDTV

Road closure scheduled on Rt. 250 in Marion Co. on Friday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County will be closed for several hours on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The closure will be on Mary Lou Retton Drive just past Shirlane Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the rockfall protection project.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Grafton City Hospital appoints new CAO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton City hospital has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer. Melissa Lockwood has been appointed the CAO of Grafton City Hospital. She is also the CAO of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. Kevin Gessler, former CAO for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances...
GRAFTON, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Families reminded that funds have been added to their P-EBT cards

TAYLOR COUNTY—Relief has come for families with school-aged children, as far as providing groceries is concerned. Earlier this summer, it was announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had approved an issuance of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) funds. The announcement was music to some...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown removing trip hazards from High Street sidewalks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Morgantown announced on Thursday that it will be removing trip hazards on three downtown streets next week. The sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey streets will be under maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16. Rather than new sidewalks being constructed, Precision Safe Sidewalks will be cutting the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

