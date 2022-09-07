Read full article on original website
WDTV
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials on scene tell 5 News law enforcement swept the school and no evidence of a gun was found. Students may dismiss, but it is not a mandatory dismissal. Officials said there does not appear to be a credible threat toward the school based on their...
Metro News
Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Voting districts change again in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some Marion County residents will have to find a new site to cast their ballot for the second time this year. The Marion County Commission approved the change of polling precinct district lines at their meeting on Wednesday. Officials say the change is because errors were made during the recent […]
WDTV
Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project. The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
Where to get free Narcan in West Virginia for Save a Life Day
Thursday, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day, when many advocacy groups give out free naloxone in the hopes that someone can go on to reverse an opioid overdose before it turns deadly.
Closure along US 250 in Marion County scheduled for Friday
Drivers will need to take an alternate route along US 250 in Marion County on Friday, Sept. 9 due to a road closure, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WDTV
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
wajr.com
Marion County teacher receives statewide recognition for dedication
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, has been recognized with the Superintendent Award by the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) for her dedication to students in juvenile service facilities. “Every student has the right to high-quality instruction and rigorous...
WDTV
Road closure scheduled on Rt. 250 in Marion Co. on Friday
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County will be closed for several hours on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The closure will be on Mary Lou Retton Drive just past Shirlane Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the rockfall protection project.
Power outage planned for Westover/Morgantown Wednesday
A planned power outage in the area of Westover and Morgantown is expected to impact more than 1,700 customers, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook Friday.
Clarksburg Water customers could get 6 months free for filling out survey
The Clarksburg Water Board is offering six month of water for free to 10 customers who fill out a survey.
4 years unsolved: Reward offered in Grafton homicide case
Four years later, a Grafton man's homicide case is still open, and a reward is being offered for any information reported to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.
WDTV
Grafton City Hospital appoints new CAO
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton City hospital has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer. Melissa Lockwood has been appointed the CAO of Grafton City Hospital. She is also the CAO of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. Kevin Gessler, former CAO for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances...
Three day Passport Fair in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is celebrating National Passport Awareness Month by having a passport fair.
mountainstatesman.com
Families reminded that funds have been added to their P-EBT cards
TAYLOR COUNTY—Relief has come for families with school-aged children, as far as providing groceries is concerned. Earlier this summer, it was announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had approved an issuance of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) funds. The announcement was music to some...
WDTV
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
Morgantown removing trip hazards from High Street sidewalks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Morgantown announced on Thursday that it will be removing trip hazards on three downtown streets next week. The sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey streets will be under maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16. Rather than new sidewalks being constructed, Precision Safe Sidewalks will be cutting the […]
West Virginia family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens’ name […]
