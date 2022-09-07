Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Bringing unity to City Hall
Being an effective leader requires someone willing to set their ego aside and work together with other members. Listening to each member and treating them equally and with respect is crucial to creating a strong and cohesive team. A true leader does not attempt to control the discussion; he or she allows for differing viewpoints without becoming accusatory, dismissive or defensive. In fact, well-rounded discussions that embrace and consider differing views frequently bring about the best decisions.
Hollister heats up
The historic heat wave that has gripped most of California this week has resulted in broken temperature records, prompted cities and counties to open public “cooling centers” for the vulnerable, caused power outages—and might have even damaged a stretch of highly traveled asphalt along many commuters’ daily route.
Morgan Hill Tai Chi
Outdoor beginning student sessions can be scheduled for tai chi practice focusing on Health, Meditation and Energy Cultivation. Sessions also available for intermediate and advance student levels interested in tai chi martial arts for body structure leveraging, sensitivity training, chi energy usage and Wuji harmony in "pushing hands" applications.
Done with Thursdays, Hollister High football team prepares for traditional Friday Night Lights
Perhaps no team is happier to be done with Thursday night football games than Hollister High. After opening the season with a win over Oak Grove, the Haybalers lost for the second week in a row on a Thursday, this time on Sept. 8 to Valley Christian, 12-6, at Andy Hardin Stadium. The Balers (1-2) have seven regular-season contests remaining, all on Friday nights.
