Being an effective leader requires someone willing to set their ego aside and work together with other members. Listening to each member and treating them equally and with respect is crucial to creating a strong and cohesive team. A true leader does not attempt to control the discussion; he or she allows for differing viewpoints without becoming accusatory, dismissive or defensive. In fact, well-rounded discussions that embrace and consider differing views frequently bring about the best decisions.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO