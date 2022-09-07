Read full article on original website
DWR Announces $6 Million to Support Desalination Projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California faces a hotter, drier future and ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is offering $6 million in financial assistance to support desalination projects that will help develop new sources of local water supplies in California. Funded by Proposition 1, the...
Cal OES Deploys Mutual Aid Resources to Statewide Wildfires – September 10, 2022
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), in conjunction with state, local and federal partners, is coordinating the deployment of mutual aid resources in support of statewide wildfires. As of September 10, 2022, Cal OES has deployed 352 local government and OES engines and 1,436 personnel through...
State of Emergency Due to Fires
The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division is sending this notice to all participants in the Child Nutrition Programs located in Riverside, El Dorado, and Placer Counties in response to an emergency proclamation issued on September 8, 2022 by Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the Fairview and Mosquito Fires.
As Record Heat Wave Continues, Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Protect Californians from Extreme Heat
As the record-setting heat wave across the western U.S. continues, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed legislation to help protect Californians from more frequent and severe heat waves driven by climate change. The legislation builds on California’s Extreme Heat Action Plan released earlier this year, an all-of-government strategy to strengthen the state’s resilience and mitigate the health, economic and ecological impacts of extreme heat, which fall disproportionately on the most vulnerable Californians.
Cal OES Expands Prepositioning of Firefighting Resources, Personnel as Tropical Storm Arrives, Fire Conditions Worsen
As Tropical Storm Kay approaches the southern part of the state and extreme fire activity intensifies statewide, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources and personnel across the state. The prepositioned fire resources for Tropical Storm Kay include:. Pre-positioned in Region...
End of Session Update – September Newsletter
I am pleased to give you all an update on our accomplishments in the 2022 legislative year. This year we sent 16 bills to the Governor’s desk to bring equity to the workplace, expand access to higher education, increase access to healthcare, and protect our communities from the impacts of pollution. Below is a list of our legislative accomplishments, including more information and relevant articles.
Attorney General Bonta and District Attorney Spitzer Announce Criminal Charges Against Amplify Energy for Huntington Beach Oil Spill
SANTA ANA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer today announced the filing of misdemeanor charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline (collectively, “Amplify”) for discharging approximately 25,000 gallons of petroleum from an underwater pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach in October 2021. The charges are the result of an investigation led by the California Department of Justice, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Orange County District Attorney's Office. As part of a plea agreement entered today in the Orange County Superior Court, Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, pay $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and the county in what is believed to be the largest state misdemeanor criminal fine in Orange County history, and be placed on probation for 12 months. Amplify separately will pay a $7.1 million federal fine and also will reimburse federal agencies for expenses incurred during the response to the spill.
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.9.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Melissa Gear, 45, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Director of Board and Bureau Relations at the Department of Consumer Affairs. Gear has been Chief Deputy Legislative Director at the Department of Insurance since 2014. She was a Legislative Advocate at the California State Teachers’ Retirement System from 2008 to 2014. Gear was a Legislative Coordinator and Fiscal Coordinator at the California Attorney General’s Office from 2005 to 2008. She was a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2003 to 2005. Gear was an Executive Fellow and Legislative Representative at the California Department of Education from 2002 to 2003. She is a Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program Senior Fellow. Gear earned a Master of Public Health and Administration degree from New York University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,016. Gear is a Democrat.
San Ramon Receives Helen Putnam Award 2022
The League of California Cities announced yesterday that Contra Costa County and 19 area cities and towns, including the City of San Ramon, received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Intergovernmental Collaboration for the development of the A3 Community Crisis Response initiative, which seeks to transform the region’s behavioral health care and emergency response system.
