Juul's woes come full circle: E-cigarette maker must pay $438.5 million
E-cigarette manufacturer Juul suffered a major financial blow on Tuesday after they tentatively agreed to pay $438.5 million as a way of settling an investigation into its controversial marketing practices — a significant sum for a company whose 2021 net earnings were $2.475 billion, according to their financial filings. In the process, Juul has potentially put an end to an investigation that involved almost three dozen states. It has been a long and winding journey for the embattled company, which has raised eyebrows in recent years for doing things like buying an entire issue of a scientific journal and allegedly targeting young people with its advertisements.
Disgraced e-cigarette-maker Juul has agreed to pay $438.5 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico to settle an investigation into whether the vaping giant deceptively marketed its products and intentionally targeted children and teens, who are most vulnerable to nicotine addiction. The mammoth settlement comes as the company continues its...
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
Lawsuits against Wendy's are mounting as an E. coli outbreak believed to be linked to its lettuce spreads in the Midwest
The CDC is yet to confirm the source of the outbreak, but has linked it with romaine lettuce in Wendy's burgers.
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
FDA Opens Review Into Opioid Prescribing, Warning Regulations (2)
The FDA has opened an extensive review of opioid regulations and is launching a framework aimed at preventing overdose-related deaths nationwide, the agency’s head announced Tuesday. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a blog post that the agency has initiated a review into past opioid...
Walmart says it's been sued for giving out too many opioids, but also for not giving out enough opioids
Walmart on Tuesday defended itself from the accusations that it helped fuel the opioid crisis. New Mexico just started a trial against the retailer, accusing it of dispensing too many pills, per Reuters. But Walmart says some people have sued it for refusing to fill their opioid prescriptions. Walmart says...
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
Explainer-Updated COVID vaccines are coming to U.S. Should you get one?
CHICAGO, Sept 2(Reuters) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and above to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus are on the way after receiving the go-ahead from U.S. regulators.
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states that has sickened at least 37 people and put 10 in the hospital. The health protection agency said the source of the outbreak has not been determined but said many of...
Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns
Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.
Credit Karma ordered to pay $3 million to consumers for false pre-approved credit card offers
The Federal Trade Commission said it is taking action against Credit Karma by ordering them to pay $3 million to consumers after tricking them with false pre-approved credit card offers. According to a news release from the FTC, it ordered Credit Karma to pay $3 million to consumers who were...
Hepatitis C and opioid use: What is the connection?
Hepatitis C is a liver disease that develops in response to the hepatitis C virus (HCV). This virus spreads through blood-to-blood contact. People may contract the virus by sharing unsterilized needles, such as during recreational drug use. a public health concern as the incidence of the infection continues to climb....
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has now expanded to the state of New York. The outbreak was previously reported in the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Michigan. Kentucky and New York joined the list on Friday, September 2, with one case recorded in each state, according to CNN.
CDC Changes COVID-19 Guidance
The National Indian Health Board on Friday announced changes to COVID-19 guidance on Friday after a new report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Aug. 11, the CDC changed their Covid guidance to better help the public understand their risk of contracting COVID-19, to take steps to protect themselves, and to understand what to do if they contract Covid. The report mainly summarizes that high levels of immunity have reduced the risk for medically significant illness and death, and directs the public in prevention strategies and what to do if you become infected with COVID-19.
U.S. health officials brace for another fall Covid surge, but with fewer deaths
U.S. health officials are expecting another fall Covid surge as immunity from vaccination wanes off and people head indoors as the weather turns colder. But the nation is in a much stronger position this time due to new booster shots, antiviral treatments, therapeutics and immunity from previous infections, the officials say.
Millions of Americans can receive up to $14,000 for their home but you have to act now
MILLIONS of Americans must act now to be eligible to receive up to $14,000 for their home due to energy-efficient home upgrades. President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act calls for several ways Americans can benefit and lower their energy costs. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed by President Biden in August...
