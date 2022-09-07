Read full article on original website
10 Wild Prospects You Need to Watch in 2022-23
The Minnesota Wild have excelled at picking high-end talent from the entry draft for years now, and in return are frequently noted as having arguably the best prospect pool in the entire NHL. Director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett has given the Wild an almost comically deep roster of young players that have the potential to play in the NHL. With so many players to choose from it can be difficult to narrow it down, but here are the ten Wild prospects every fan should be paying attention to during the 2022-23 season.
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
From broken leg to heartbreaking trade, Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad rolls with the punches
Aaron Ekblad pauses on the other end of the phone. He lost his train of thought, he says, because he’s navigating a chorus of angry honks, stuck in traffic. He shrugs it off, keeps any road rage to a low simmer and resumes talking. It’ll take a lot more...
Multiple Former Penguins Sign PTOs Across NHL
Training camps across the NHL are on the horizon and multiple former Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping to find new teams as they take on professional tryout offers (PTO). Former Penguins who left their own mark on the teams’ history, hope to earn new roles with new squads through the offers.
