Ada County, ID

Lisa Lou Conrad
4d ago

Yeah right guys! You did the crime now we get to stare gawk n take pics just like animals at the Zoo! I love Animals though... Not child murderers!

Two Juveniles Injured, Adult Killed in Canyon County Crash

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed and two juveniles injured in an early morning crash Sunday in Canyon. County. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out at around 3 a.m. on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road for an SUV that crashed into a canal. The 33-year-old woman driving the 2010 Dodge Journey had gone off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and ended up in the canal. The two juveniles were taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
eastidahonews.com

Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare

Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
IDAHO STATE
Jim Archibald
Local employer taps Zions Bank, Wright Brothers for $21 Million facility

EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Money Metals Exchange, an Eagle-based company with nearly 100 employees, announced it has selected Zions Bank for financing and Wright Brothers Construction Company for its new $21 million facility. "We are pleased to partner with both Zions Bank and Wright Brothers as our business enters...
EAGLE, ID
Reddit Reacts to Meridian Scentsy Firework Show

On Friday (9/9) Scentsy held their annual Rock-a-thon. it's annual event in which you can sign up to sit down for a 12-hours to raise money for Hidden Paradise. By the looks of it on Reddit some of the Meridian residents forgot or didn't know that it was taking place and had some questions as to what was going on.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
BOISE, ID
Back On Track With Boise’s New Covid Guidelines

A lot has changed since the uprising of Covid, with 603 million cases worldwide in total. China’s drastic COVID-19 measures have battered its economy. But government officials say the restrictions are necessary to prevent a widespread virus. China locks down 21 million people in Chengdu amid COVID scare. US deaths are rising as well. About 200 new cases on average every day in Boise, Idaho. The latest figures on COVID-19 shows cases in the Treasure Valley may have plateaued, but they aren’t in the clear yet. Covid tests are coming in as positive, and hospitalizations in Idaho have increased since March. Now it shows that those numbers peaked last month.
BOISE, ID
Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States

BOISE - On Friday, two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS will report to the Boise Airtanker Base to assist with increased fire activity in several western states, including Idaho and Oregon. The USDA Forest Service requested the assistance of the aircraft, which are from the California Air...
BOISE, ID
Blackstone halts purchases in 38 cities, Ibuyers slam on the brakes

Wow, what a difference a few months makes. Earlier in the summer, basically any property with 4 walls had multiple offers and prices were on a tear. Fast Forward a few months and Blackstone, one of the largest buyers of residential rental homes, is pausing purchases. Why are they suddenly “cold” on the real estate market. Is this an indicator of a larger reset or just a small “bump” in the real estate market?
BOISE, ID

