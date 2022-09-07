ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
Asbarez News

Portantino Secures $250,000 for Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten

PASADENA—State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) announced on Wednesday that his budget request of $250,000 for Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten in Pasadena was approved by the Legislature. The funds will help with renovation projects, STEAM enrichment curriculum, and technology upgrades. “I am excited...
The Independent

Conservation plan highlights Arabs' fraught ties to Israel

Ayoub Rumeihat opened his palms to the sky in prayer as he stood among tombstones for Bedouins killed in action while serving the state of Israel. Finishing the holy words, he gazed at the distant Mediterranean Sea across a valley full of olives and oak where his community has grazed goats for generations. Rumeihat says the Bedouins, celebrated by the Israeli military for their knowledge of the land, fear the government now seeks to sever their ties to that same piece of earth.Rumeihat and his fellow Bedouins see a plan to turn their land into a wildlife corridor as...
US News and World Report

Pope Dissolves Knights of Malta Leadership, Issues New Constitution

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master. The change, which the pope issued in a decree, came after five...
The Associated Press

Turkish pop singer indicted for inciting hatred

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish pop-singer could face up to three years in prison after she was indicted Friday for “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about religious schools in the country. Singer-songwriter Gulsen was jailed last week but was released four days later...
