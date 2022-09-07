Read full article on original website
Related
Secret American Special Operations Mission Rescued A Hostage In Africa This Week (Updated)
Members of the US Army's 75th Ranger Regiment conduct a nighttime training mission. US ArmyChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley revealed the hostage rescue mission in Africa during a speech.
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
Iran condemns two women to death for ‘corruption’ over LGBTQ+ media links
Outcry over show trial, which follows Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani talking to BBC about abuse of gay people in Iran’s Kurdish region
Asbarez News
Portantino Secures $250,000 for Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten
PASADENA—State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) announced on Wednesday that his budget request of $250,000 for Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten in Pasadena was approved by the Legislature. The funds will help with renovation projects, STEAM enrichment curriculum, and technology upgrades. “I am excited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conservation plan highlights Arabs' fraught ties to Israel
Ayoub Rumeihat opened his palms to the sky in prayer as he stood among tombstones for Bedouins killed in action while serving the state of Israel. Finishing the holy words, he gazed at the distant Mediterranean Sea across a valley full of olives and oak where his community has grazed goats for generations. Rumeihat says the Bedouins, celebrated by the Israeli military for their knowledge of the land, fear the government now seeks to sever their ties to that same piece of earth.Rumeihat and his fellow Bedouins see a plan to turn their land into a wildlife corridor as...
US News and World Report
Pope Dissolves Knights of Malta Leadership, Issues New Constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master. The change, which the pope issued in a decree, came after five...
Vietnam arrests famous noodle vendor for 'anti-state' acts
A noodle seller famous in Vietnam over a viral video that was widely viewed as mocking a top government official has been arrested, police said, the latest in a crackdown on critics of the country's communist rulers.
Turkish pop singer indicted for inciting hatred
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish pop-singer could face up to three years in prison after she was indicted Friday for “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about religious schools in the country. Singer-songwriter Gulsen was jailed last week but was released four days later...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cuba slams US funding to “promote democracy” as illegal
HAVANA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Cuba slammed U.S. funding for "democracy promotion" programs as interventionist and illegal, aimed at toppling the government just as the island nation faces its worst economic crisis in decades, the country's Vice Foreign Minister said on Friday.
Comments / 0