NHL
Back to School | FEATURE
The bags are packed, they're ready to go. Soon college campuses will be buzzing with students as the new school year arrives and on Oct. 1, the college hockey season will begin. Ten New Jersey Devils prospects will be getting ready for their college hockey season, with conference competition beginning...
NHL
Home, Sweet, National Games
As National Hockey League broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports embark on its second year of airing national games in the U.S. on their channels and streaming platforms, the Kraken will once again be prominently featured during the 2022-23 regular season. The league and broadcasters announced 10 dates airing Kraken games, including nine Seattle home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
Limited Number of Single Game Tickets for 2022-23 Season On Sale Sept. 12
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that a very limited inventory of single game tickets for the 2022-23 NHL regular season will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. "We have been overwhelmed by the demand for tickets to see the Coyotes...
NHL
Fantasy hockey forward point projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game totals at position; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has projected the forward point totals for fantasy hockey in the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. PROJECTIONS: 🔮 Goalie wins. RANKINGS: 📈 250 |...
NHL
Three questions facing Winnipeg Jets
Bowness impact, struggles on defense among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is Rick Bowness the new voice the...
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
NHL
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Perfetti, Heinola expected to vie for full-time roles in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions |...
NHL
Carey Price heading for offseason LTIR
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes confirmed on Wednesday that goaltender Carey Price will be placed on the offseason long-term injured reserve list. Price, 35, continues to deal with a knee injury that hasn't yet healed to the point where he's capable of playing. "Our sense is that Carey's knee...
NHL
Stutzle contract adds to optimism surrounding Senators
The excitement is back in Canada's capital and the Ottawa Senators are ready to win to again. The disappointment of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for five straight seasons, including by 27 points last season, has been overrun by the joy and hope the Senators have given their fans in the past two months, further fueled by another big headline they authored Wednesday.
NHL
Kadri donates $1 million to hometown Ontario hospital
Nazem Kadri is giving back to his hometown of London, Ontario in a big way. The Calgary Flames forward announced his donation of $1 million to the London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday. The donation will go to the Ambulatory Surgical Centre that will be renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical...
NHL
Hockey Analytics 101: Why We Use Game States
If you look at a traditional box score for a hockey game, it includes stats for the entire game. That makes sense, of course, and tells the story of the game as a whole. But, an entire 60 minutes of play can include a variety of scenarios like power plays, penalty kills, or delayed penalties that can influence which players are on the ice, team strategies, and systems. Because of that, when we evaluate play from an analytical perspective, we always want to compare apples to apples and that means using "game states."
NHL
Stutzle signs eight-year, $66.8 million contract with Senators
Forward, No. 3 pick in 2020 NHL Draft, could have been restricted free agent after this season. Tim Stutzle signed an eight-year, $66.8 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $8.35 million. The contract was announced by general manager Pierre Dorion during...
NHL
Perreault retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Mathieu Perreault has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. The 34-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was limited to 25 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season because of injury. Perreault will be contributing to TVA Sports as a broadcaster this season. Selected by the...
NHL
Three-year contract extension for Cayden Primeau
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, one-way contract extension with goaltender Cayden Primeau (2022-23 to 2024-25). The deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $890,000, will see him earn $770,000 in 2022-23, $800,000...
NHL
Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Miller went 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games (55 starts).
NHL
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Connor, Scheifele each ranked in top 50 overall; Hellebuyck has high wins ceiling. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Winnipeg Jets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
NHL
Dineen Looks to Take Next Step, Build Upon Last Season
Coyotes defenseman excited for training camp to kick off, reflects on time spent in NHL last year. Cam Dineen was called up twice by the Arizona Coyotes last season, the first of which resulted in his NHL debut. With training camp right around the corner, he's excited for the opportunity...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Joonas Korpisalo
Joonas Korpisalo finished with the worst statistics of his career a season ago, and he didn't hide from it. "The last couple of years have been pretty (crappy) to be honest," he said after the end of last season, and he didn't use the word crappy. But that's Korpisalo, always...
NHL
Camaraderie Builds, Coghlan Impresses On Canes Day At The Ballpark
DURHAM, NC. - With Training Camp fewer than two weeks away, many Carolina Hurricanes players have made their way back to the Triangle. While they'll take part in some informal skates leading up to the official start of the season, Wednesday a group took their talents to the diamond, taking batting practice and shagging some fly balls with the Durham Bulls.
NHL
Schmaltz Poised to Lead Coyotes into Camp Following Breakout Season
Nick Schmaltz doesn't consider himself a vocal leader, but instead prefers to let his actions do the talking. The 26-year-old forward set one heck of an example last season. Schmaltz set career-bests in goals (23), assists (36) and points (59) in 63 games with the Coyotes last season, which included an eye-popping seven-point game against the Ottawa Senators on March 5. His 59 points were the most he's recorded in a single season since a 52-point campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, and he's looking to build upon that success heading into training camp.
