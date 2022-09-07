It was two years ago when the last sheriff’s race was in full campaign mode, and we were dealing with the negative “opinions” of what others thought. An “opinion” is exactly what it is. It is no surprise that from day one that Bill wanted his staff to be more visible in the communities and to help other agencies in need if they requested assistance. He ran his campaign platform on exactly that. So, he made changes within the office to have his deputies no longer “hang out” waiting for paperwork to deliver. He wanted them out in the community interacting with the public. This is something some of his staff were not in favor of. The sheriff makes the tough decisions for the best of Belknap County taxpayers not for his employees alone. For just one example, I remember when Barnstead reached out looking for help because they had no officers on duty, so my husband responded to that area to help assist if any calls came in for that town until they had an officer available later that day. So, when I hear “opinions” of others about the sheriff doesn’t assist or work well with other agencies, it’s just more lies. The sheriff has never denied assisting another agency in need. He has also helped coordinate efforts getting home the young daughter of an employee that was stranded alone in a Canadian airport at night after missing a flight when her father was denied crossing the border, which required working with multiple agencies. I hope that the residents of Belknap County will vote on the facts on Sept. 13, not on opinions of others.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO