Bette A. Dudley, 81
LACONIA — Bette Anne (Cutting, Gard) Dudley (AKA: Bett), 81, of Laconia, passed away on August 10, 2022, at Dartmouth Medical Center. Bette was born on January 23, 1941, to George and Ruth Cutting. She graduated from Laconia High School and went on to the nursing program at Elliot Hospital and graduated with a RN Nursing Degree. She served as a RN Nurse in the Lakes Region area throughout her career. She enjoyed boating, waterskiing, downhill skiing, gardening and playing cards with friends and family.
Joanna M. Munn, 25
MANCHESTER — Joanna Michelle Munn, 25, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Joanna was born on October 27, 1996, in Lexington, South Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Amanda (Cassidy) Munn.
Laconia Multicultural Festival returns
The Laconia Multicultural Festival returned Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The festival, put on by the Laconia Human Relations Committee, features food, music, and more from a variety of cultural groups, faith communities, and nonprofits from around the Lakes Region and beyond.
Main St. and Union Ave. traffic lights suffer electrical issue
LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection.
Sheriff Bill Wright: Sheriff is accountable to the people of Belknap County
What does a sheriff do? Well, per law RSA 104, a sheriff has some unique duties and responsibilities. First, a sheriff must serve and execute all writs and precepts. Second is crier of the courts. Third is the responsibility to provide security for the courts, we have two in Belknap County. All other functions we perform,are not requirements but are allowed. These include criminal investigations, enforcement of motor vehicle laws, conduct transports not ordered by court and enforcement of civil orders.
Jan Face-Glassman: Belknap Republican chair should support all candidates in primary
The Belknap County Republican chair obviously does not understand the purpose of primaries nor respect New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. Every four years, potential presidential candidates travel to New Hampshire to meet with voters to understand their concerns. These national leaders are met with respect and listen respectfully. As a result, NH citizens have their ideas addressed that are often included in the party nominee’s campaign.
Belknap County Democrats meeting Sept. 15
GILFORD — Join with like-minded Democrats to strategize and execute on the plan to elect our Democratic candidates up and down the ballot on Thursday, Sept. 15, at First United Methodist Church, 8 Wesley Way, at 7:30 p.m. RSVP - jjnewt@gmail.com.
Belknap EDC and WEDCO partner on Community Navigator Program
The Belknap Economic Development Council and the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation have come together and partnered with The Community Development Finance Authority to present New Hampshire’s Community Navigator Program. The Community Navigator Program is designed to reduce barriers to accessing critical resources for small businesses — with a focus...
Ward 6 interim moderator named just hours before primary election
LACONIA — A temporary Ward 6 moderator will be appointed by the City Council at its meeting Monday night — less than twelve hours before the polls open for primary elections Tuesday morning. The temporary moderator, Catherine Tokarz, will be overseen by two people from the state. The...
Teresa Wright: Sheriff makes tough decisions for best of county taxpayers
It was two years ago when the last sheriff’s race was in full campaign mode, and we were dealing with the negative “opinions” of what others thought. An “opinion” is exactly what it is. It is no surprise that from day one that Bill wanted his staff to be more visible in the communities and to help other agencies in need if they requested assistance. He ran his campaign platform on exactly that. So, he made changes within the office to have his deputies no longer “hang out” waiting for paperwork to deliver. He wanted them out in the community interacting with the public. This is something some of his staff were not in favor of. The sheriff makes the tough decisions for the best of Belknap County taxpayers not for his employees alone. For just one example, I remember when Barnstead reached out looking for help because they had no officers on duty, so my husband responded to that area to help assist if any calls came in for that town until they had an officer available later that day. So, when I hear “opinions” of others about the sheriff doesn’t assist or work well with other agencies, it’s just more lies. The sheriff has never denied assisting another agency in need. He has also helped coordinate efforts getting home the young daughter of an employee that was stranded alone in a Canadian airport at night after missing a flight when her father was denied crossing the border, which required working with multiple agencies. I hope that the residents of Belknap County will vote on the facts on Sept. 13, not on opinions of others.
