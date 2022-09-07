South Dakota State Fair Foundation announces ‘Raise The Shed’ fundraising campaign for Open Class Sheep arena

Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Bev Freng honored with Bob Duxbury Award at South Dakota State Fair
Bev Freng was awarded the Bob Duxbury Award Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) during the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Bob Duxbury Award began in 2006 to annually honor a Friend of the Fair for their service and dedication to the South Dakota State Fair. The award is presented by the South Dakota State Fair and is administered by the South Dakota State Fair Commission.
drgnews.com
Sioux Falls gifts additional land to South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs
The City of Sioux Falls recently bestowed an additional 14 acres of land to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. This land is adjacent to the original 60 acres the city gifted to the Department for the construction of a state veterans cemetery. The cemetery was dedicated on Memorial...
drgnews.com
North Dakota amends suspension of poultry and bird events
The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health met yesterday and amended the statewide suspension of poultry/bird events. Effective immediately, following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), comingling events such as poultry and bird shows, sales and swaps are prohibited in the affected county and adjoining counties. Currently,...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
KELOLAND TV
Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
bleedingheartland.com
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
sdpb.org
Freedom Caucus zeroes in on South Dakota election process
There are new calls for an increase in election integrity in South Dakota. A circuit court judge continues to hear questions over whether county auditors should preserve data from the 2020 election. The case spotlights a rift in the state’s Republican party. Some, like Gov. Kristi Noem, call for more...
Sorry South Dakota, Cinnamon Rolls Have No Business Near Chili
There is nothing like when the weather turns cold, and you're able to make your own special recipe for making a pot of chili. I like to mainly just use meat and beans with mine. But, that is something that is also up for discussion; in Texas, they don't use...
dakotanewsnow.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota
Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
KELOLAND TV
Where and why has Noem flown out of state?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
hubcityradio.com
2023 Farmer’s Almanac look ahead to the winter months in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The 2023 Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. He says the cold and snow should be here by Thanksgiving this year. Goodwin says the...
A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law
Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road.
South Dakota Elected Official Among Names on Leaked Oath Keepers List
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
KELOLAND TV
Vice chair wants Beadle conservation chair out
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair. Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.
These South Dakota Fall Foliage Destinations Deserve a Weekend Road Trip
Ask several people in South Dakota what their favorite season is and Fall will usually be the most popular response. The chill in the air, the carnival of colors, the brilliant crimsons and oranges splashing the canvas of the Rushmore State makes for a perfect getaway with the camera. Where...
