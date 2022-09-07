ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

South Dakota State Fair Foundation announces ‘Raise The Shed’ fundraising campaign for Open Class Sheep arena

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Bev Freng honored with Bob Duxbury Award at South Dakota State Fair

Bev Freng was awarded the Bob Duxbury Award Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) during the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Bob Duxbury Award began in 2006 to annually honor a Friend of the Fair for their service and dedication to the South Dakota State Fair. The award is presented by the South Dakota State Fair and is administered by the South Dakota State Fair Commission.
POLITICS
drgnews.com

North Dakota amends suspension of poultry and bird events

The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health met yesterday and amended the statewide suspension of poultry/bird events. Effective immediately, following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), comingling events such as poultry and bird shows, sales and swaps are prohibited in the affected county and adjoining counties. Currently,...
CASS COUNTY, ND
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huron, SD
Society
City
Huron, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
sdpb.org

Freedom Caucus zeroes in on South Dakota election process

There are new calls for an increase in election integrity in South Dakota. A circuit court judge continues to hear questions over whether county auditors should preserve data from the 2020 election. The case spotlights a rift in the state’s Republican party. Some, like Gov. Kristi Noem, call for more...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#Open Class#Fundraising#Time For Us#Project Planning#Charity#Shed#State Fair
dakotanewsnow.com

Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota

Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Where and why has Noem flown out of state?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vice chair wants Beadle conservation chair out

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair. Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy