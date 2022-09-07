Read full article on original website
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
The neurovascular unit and systemic biology in stroke - implications for translation and treatment
Ischaemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death for which no acute treatments exist beyond recanalization. The development of novel therapies has been repeatedly hindered by translational failures that have changed the way we think about tissue damage after stroke. What was initially a neuron-centric view has been replaced with the concept of the neurovascular unit (NVU), which encompasses neuronal, glial and vascular compartments, and the biphasic nature of neural"“glial"“vascular signalling. However, it is now clear that the brain is not the private niche it was traditionally thought to be and that the NVU interacts bidirectionally with systemic biology, such as systemic metabolism, the peripheral immune system and the gut microbiota. Furthermore, these interactions are profoundly modified by internal and external factors, such as ageing, temperature and day"“night cycles. In this Review, we propose an extension of the concept of the NVU to include its dynamic interactions with systemic biology. We anticipate that this integrated view will lead to the identification of novel mechanisms of stroke pathophysiology, potentially explain previous translational failures, and improve stroke care by identifying new biomarkers of and treatment targets in stroke.
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
Live cold to grow old? Thermogenesis to fight cancer
You have full access to this article via your institution. A drop in ambient temperature induces systemic changes in glucose metabolism that enable thermogenesis. A recent article by Seki and colleagues explored the potential of cold exposure and brown fat activation to stop tumor growth. Core temperature is remarkably consistent...
Remarkable bond strength
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
Phage therapy suppresses gut inflammation in IBD
Cell https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.07.003 (2022) Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added...
Correction to: Sustainability in dentistry gathers momentum
When initially published, there was an error in the author's affiliation. This should have read:. 1Guest Editor BDJ Eco Focus Issue and Associate Professor, Dental Public Health, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. The journal apologises for any inconvenience caused.
How researchers can join the race to develop new ways of making meat
The sustainable protein sector, which promises to create a better food system for the planet, is part of a growing industry with a lot to offer to young researchers. Early and mid-career researchers can have a difficult time. Although academia is considered by many to be an enviable career, offering intellectual freedom, high levels of autonomy and the opportunity to push forward the frontiers of knowledge, the reality can be very different. Increasing pressure from teaching commitments, grant applications and administrative activities mean many researchers - especially those who do not yet have tenure - feel that their work is hypercompetitive1, psychologically overwhelming2 and inordinately busy3.
Blood-stained tears-a red flag for malignancy?
Blood-stained tears can indicate occult malignancy of the lacrimal drainage apparatus. This study reviews data on patients presenting with blood in their tears and the underlying cause for this rare symptom. Methods. Patients presenting with blood in their tears, identified over a 20-year period, were retrospectively collected from a single...
The personality and cognitive traits associated with adolescents' sensitivity to social norms
Little is known about the personality and cognitive traits that shape adolescents' sensitivity to social norms. Further, few studies have harnessed novel empirical tools to elicit sensitivity to social norms among adolescent populations. This paper examines the association between sensitivity to norms and various personality and cognitive traits using an incentivised rule-following task grounded in Game Theory. Cross-sectional data were obtained from 1274 adolescents. Self-administered questionnaires were used to measure personality traits as well as other psychosocial characteristics. Incentivised rule-following experiments gauged sensitivity to social norms. A series of multilevel mixed effects ordered logistic regression models were employed to assess the association between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. The results highlighted statistically significant univariate associations between the personality and cognitive traits and sensitivity to norms. However, in the multivariate adjusted model, the only factor associated with sensitivity to norms was gender. The gender-stratified analyses revealed differences in the personality and cognitive traits associated with sensitivity to norms across genders. For males need to belong was significantly negatively associated with sensitivity to norms in the multivariate model. By comparison, emotional stability was negatively associated with sensitivity to norms for females. This study reinforced the findings from an earlier study and suggested female adolescents had higher levels of sensitivity to norms. The results indicated no consistent pattern between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. Our findings provide a basis for further empirical research on a relatively nascent construct, and bring a fresh perspective to the question of norm-following preferences among this age group.
Breaking point
Alex was wheeled into the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at two o'clock in the morning. I read about him as I was getting ready for work, my coffee growing cold in the glow of the computer screen. "Thirteen-year-old boy, severe asthma exacerbation at home and became unresponsive. Arrested at...
The genetic landscape of SMARCB1 alterations in SMARCB1-deficient spectrum of mesenchymal neoplasms
SMARCB1 biallelic inactivation resulting in SMARCB1/INI1 deficiency drives a wide range of malignancies, including many mesenchymal tumors. However, the specific types of SMARCB1 alterations and spectrum of cooperating mutations among various types of sarcomas has not been well investigated. We profiled SMARCB1 genetic alterations by targeted DNA sequencing and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) in a large cohort of 118 soft tissue and bone tumors, including SMARCB1-deficient sarcomas (78, 66%): epithelioid sarcomas, epithelioid peripheral nerve sheath tumors, poorly differentiated chordomas, malignant rhabdoid tumors, and soft tissue myoepithelial tumors, as well as non-SMARCB1-deficient sarcomas (40, 34%) with various SMARCB1 genetic alterations (mutations, copy number alterations). SMARCB1 loss by immunohistochemistry was present in 94% SMARCB1 pathogenic cases. By combined sequencing and FISH assays, 80% of SMARCB1-deficient tumors harbored homozygous (biallelic) SMARCB1 loss, while 14% demonstrated heterozygous SMARCB1 loss-of-function (LOF) alterations, and 6% showed no demonstrable SMARCB1 alterations. FISH and sequencing were concordant in the ability to detect SMARCB1 loss in 48% of cases. Epithelioid sarcomas most commonly (75%) harbored homozygous deletions, while a subset showed focal intragenic deletions or LOF mutations (nonsense, frameshift). In contrast, most soft tissue myoepithelial tumors (83%) harbored SMARCB1 nonsense point mutations without copy number losses. Additionally, clinically significant, recurrent co-occurring genetic events were rare regardless of histotype. By sequencing, extended 22q copy number loss in genes flanking the SMARCB1 locus (22q11.23) occurred in one-third of epithelioid sarcomas and the majority of poorly differentiated chordomas. Poorly differentiated chordomas and soft tissue myoepithelial tumors showed significantly worse overall and disease-free survival compared to epithelioid sarcomas. Overall, SMARCB1 LOF alterations predominate and account for SMARCB1 protein loss in most cases: majority being biallelic but a subset were heterozygous. In contrast, SMARCB1 alterations of uncertain significance can be seen in diverse sarcomas types and does not indicate a SMARCB1-deficient entity.
Synergistic antibacterial activity of silver nanoparticles biosynthesized by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacilli
Nanotechnology is being investigated for its potential to improve nanomedicine for human health. The purpose of this study was to isolate carbapenemase-producing Gram-negative bacilli (CPGB), investigate the presence of carbapenemase resistance genes, determine their antibiogram and ability to biosynthesise silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs), and estimate the antibacterial activity of Acinetobacter baumannii-biosynthesised Ag NPs on CPGB alone and in combination with antibiotics. A total of 51 CPGBs were isolated from various specimens in the study. The automated Vitek-2 system was used to identify and test these strains' antimicrobial susceptibilities. The carbapenemase resistance genes were identified using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Under the CPGB, A. baumannii could biosynthesise Ag NPs. X-ray diffraction (XRD), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and field emission scanning electron were used to characterise Ag NPs. The antibacterial activity of Ag NP alone and in combination with antibiotics against CPGB was determined using the broth microdilution method, and their synergistic effect was determined using the checkerboard assay. bla NDM and bla OXA-48 were the most commonly reported, and 90% of the isolates produced multiple carbapenemase genes. Tigecycline proved to be the most effective anti-CPGB antibiotic. Isolates with more resistance genes were more resistant to antibiotics, and isolates with three genes (42%) had the most extensively drug-resistant patterns (38%). A significant relationship was discovered between genetic and antibiotic resistance patterns. Only A. baumannii produced Ag NPs out of all the isolates tested. Ag NPs with a size of 10Â nm were confirmed by UV"“visible spectroscopy, FT-IR, XRD, and TEM analysis. The Ag NPs were effective against CPGB, with minimum inhibitory concentrations ranging from 64 to 8Â Î¼g/ml on average. Surprisingly, the combination of Ag NPs and antibiotics demonstrated synergistic and partial synergistic activity (fractional inhibitory concentration between 0.13 and 0.56) against CPGB, as well as a significant reduction in antibiotic concentrations, particularly in the case of A. baumanii versus ceftriaxone (1024 to 4Â Î¼g/ml). The notable synergistic activity of Ag NPs with antibiotics represents a valuable nanomedicine that may find clinical application in the future as a combined remedy.
For the sake of longevity: eating less and eating at the right time
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 314 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent issue of Science, Acosta-Rodriguez et al. defined a feeding paradigm to maximize the effects of caloric restriction (CR) on lifespans. Aligning feeding with the circadian rhythm and imposing >12-hour fasting daily on caloric-restricted animals can optimally extend lifespans.
Kinetic and thermodynamic study in piezo degradation of methylene blue by SbSI/SbS nanocomposites stimulated by zirconium oxide balls
Mechanical energy harvesting by piezoelectric materials to drive catalysis reactions received extensive attention for environmental remediation. In this work, SbSI/Sb2S3 nanocomposites were synthesized as a catalyst. ZrO2 balls were used as an alternative mechanical force to ultrasonic for stimulating the piezocatalyst for the first time. The kinetics and thermodynamics of the piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) were studied deeply. Besides the effect of the type of mechanical force, the number of ZrO2 balls, and temperature of the reaction on the degradation efficiency were studied. Here mechanical energy came from the collision of the ZrO2 balls with the catalyst particles. Using ZrO2 balls instead of ultrasonic vibration led to enhance degradation efficiency by 47% at 30"‰Â±"‰5Â Â°C. A kinetic study revealed that piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) by SbSI/Sb2S3 catalyst followed pseudo-second-order kinetics. Based on thermodynamic results piezo degradation of MB was an exothermic reaction.
Deubiquitinase OTUD5 modulates mTORC1 signaling to promote bladder cancer progression
The mechanistic (formally "mammalian") target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway serves as a crucial regulator of various biological processes such as cell growth and cancer progression. In bladder cancer, recent discoveries showing the cancer-promoting role of mTOR complex 1 have attracted wide attention. However, the regulation of mTOR signaling in bladder cancer is complicated and the underlying mechanism remains elusive. Here, we report that the deubiquitinating enzyme, ovarian tumor domain-containing protein 5 (OTUD5), can activate the mTOR signaling pathway, promote cancer progression, and show its oncogenic potential in bladder cancer. In our study, we found that OTUD5 deubiquitinated a RING-type E3 ligase, RNF186, and stabilized its function. In addition, the stabilization of RNF186 further led to the degradation of sestrin2, which is an inhibitor of the mTOR signaling pathway. Together, we provide novel insights into the pathogenesis of bladder cancer and first prove that OTUD5 can promote bladder cancer progression through the OTUD5-RNF186-sestrin2-mTOR axis, which may be exploited in the future for the diagnosis and treatment of this malignancy.
