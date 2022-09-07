Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nypressnews.com
Two men shot in Greater Grand Crossing
Two men, 51 and 24, were shot Monday evening in Greater Grand Crossing. About 7:45 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South State Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The older man was struck in the foot and the younger man was shot in...
nypressnews.com
13-year-old hospitalized after car owner shoots during break-in, Chicago Police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot by the owner of a car he was allegedly breaking into, Chicago police say. Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South Langley the teen was allegedly breaking into a Kia when he was confronted by the 26-year-old man who owns the Kia, according to the Chicago Police Department.
nypressnews.com
2 men killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Dusable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are killed after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., in the 2000 block of North DuSable, near the museum campus. Police say a driver of a white sedan was going south in the northbound...
nypressnews.com
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
CHCIAGO (WLS) — A 13-year-old old boy was shot while allegedly breaking into a vehicle Sunday, according to police. The teen was allegedly seen breaking into a Kia just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3700-block of S. Langley Avenue when he was confronted by the owner, police said. The...
nypressnews.com
Police issue alert of restaurant, food stand burglaries along lakefront
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning restaurants and food stands along the lakefront of recent burglaries that happened during the months of August and September. Each incident occurred during the early morning and evening hours. Police say in three of the incidents, the offender forcefully entered the business by...
nypressnews.com
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn park
A man was found shot to death Friday night in a Woodlawn Park on the South Side. The man, 45, was discovered on the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to...
nypressnews.com
Second teen charged with multiple armed carjackings on same day in Roseland last year
CHICAGO (CBS) – A second teen has been charged in connection with four armed carjackings in Roseland last year – all of which happened on the same day. Malique Long, 18, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated assault – discharge of a firearm.
nypressnews.com
South suburban community shows support for elderly woman recovering from Leukemia
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — South suburban Chicagoland resident Valeria Olds was diagnosed with Leukemia this summer, but returned home after a five-week stay at Northwestern Hospital earlier this week. Doctors say they are surprised by how well her body has handled chemo therapy. In celebration of her returning...
nypressnews.com
Retired nurse dies when her bike is struck by police vehicle in Burbank
A retired nurse died when her bike was struck by a Burbank police vehicle. Denise Blidy, 66, was “involved in an accident” with a police car about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street, according to Burbank police. She was taken to Christ...
