CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot by the owner of a car he was allegedly breaking into, Chicago police say. Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South Langley the teen was allegedly breaking into a Kia when he was confronted by the 26-year-old man who owns the Kia, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO