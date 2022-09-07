Read full article on original website
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
UFC 279: Li Jingliang ‘inspired’ by loss to Khamzat Chimaev (Video)
UFC 279: Li Jingliang “inspired” by loss to Khamzat Chimaev. Li Jingliang is motivated and ready to step into the Octagon against Tony Ferguson in the co-main event on Saturday night at UFC 279. In the past couple of weeks, the official trailer for UFC 279, named “Seek...
CBS Sports
Pros react to Khamzat Chimaev major weight miss at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the UFC 279 main event, and other fighters are calling him out for doing so. Chimaev had to reach 171 pounds in order to fight Nate Diaz for the main event at UFC 279. Unfortunately for fans and Chimaev himself, he weighed in at 178.5 pounds, which was 7.5 pounds overweight.
MMA Fighting
‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos
UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before. Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 279 loss
UFC 279 could see at least one fighter getting cut if they lose again. UFC 279 is going to be the end of the road, at least for now, for Nate Diaz in the UFC. The long-time fighter has long been rumored to be on his last fight of his current deal and with the starting of his new fight brand, and his desire to get into boxing, this may be the last time Diaz ever fights in the UFC.
Pros react to Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson booking, revised UFC 279 lineup
Pros have reacted to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson’s main-eventing UFC 279. The Stockton native was first set to face Khamzat Chimaev tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena. The matchup was going to be a rare non-title pay-per-view main event. As it turns out, fans will still be getting a non-title headliner, but it won’t be Diaz vs. Chimaev.
mmanews.com
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights
UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
CBS Sports
UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, prelims, expert picks
A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 279 takes place Saturday with the possible farewell fight for one of the promotion’s biggest stars, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. After a tumultuous Friday...
UFC 279 discussion thread
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which kicks off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates...
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 279’s Nate Diaz
Stockton slugger, Nate Diaz, will duel opposite Chechen gangster, Khamzat Chimaev, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After months and months of negotiation, Diaz has received his wish ... sort of. Diaz is finally getting the final fight on his contract, but despite claims otherwise, I don’t believe Chimaev was the preferred opponent. Realistically, a fight versus someone like Tony Ferguson — WHO IS ON UFC 279’s CARD — would’ve probably been much more enjoyable for everyone involved.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Khamzat misses weight along with two others
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) for the “Chimaev vs. Diaz” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 279 will be headlined by the welterweight showdown between undefeated 170-pound title contender Khamzat Chimaev and longtime division fan favorite Nate Diaz. In addition, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson makes his return to welterweight to face rough-and-tumble bruiser Li Jingliang.
