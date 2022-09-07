Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts after the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade was identified in July in Rockland County, which is north of the city. The latest detection involved a wastewater sample collected last month in Nassau County on Long Island, directly east of the city. The lone confirmed case in New York involved an unidentified young adult who was unvaccinated.
KESQ
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months. Masks will still be required in health care settings including hospitals and nursing homes. Hochul got a booster shot herself at her news conference in New York City and urged others to follow her example.
KESQ
‘Our miracle’: Recovered COVID patient returns to thank medical staff for saving his life
Colorado (KCNC) — A New Mexico man traveled to northern Colorado Tuesday morning to thank medical workers at Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) for their life-saving care. Jose Graciano, considered one of Colorado’s most severely ill patients with COVID-19 earlier this year, spent more than five months on a ventilator at Banner Health’s NCMC before receiving a double lung transplant.
KESQ
Fairview Fire continues ‘burning in all directions on all flanks,’ scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say
The Fairview Fire has now charred more nearly 20,000 acres in the two days it’s been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which had spread to 19,377 acres and is 5% contained as of late Wednesday, has not shown signs of slowing down, either. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KESQ
Local nonprofit Children’s Playtime Productions surprised with $10,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant
Local nonprofit Children's Playtime Productions was surprised with $10,000. It's all made possible by the Coachella Valley Spotlight grant: a partnership between News Channel 3 and H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. It recognizes local nonprofits making a difference in the community. Catharine Reed and Mike Stutz from the Berger...
KESQ
1988 Georgia cold-case solved, killer identified through DNA test from family
ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Newly-uncovered genetic evidence helped authorities figure out who is responsible for a 1988 crime. Authorities believe it’s the first time ever that DNA technology identified both the victim and killer in a single cold case. Stacey Chahorski was just 19 years old when she...
Comments / 0