ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts after the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade was identified in July in Rockland County, which is north of the city. The latest detection involved a wastewater sample collected last month in Nassau County on Long Island, directly east of the city. The lone confirmed case in New York involved an unidentified young adult who was unvaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KESQ

New York drops mask requirement on public transportation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months. Masks will still be required in health care settings including hospitals and nursing homes. Hochul got a booster shot herself at her news conference in New York City and urged others to follow her example.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KESQ

‘Our miracle’: Recovered COVID patient returns to thank medical staff for saving his life

Colorado (KCNC) — A New Mexico man traveled to northern Colorado Tuesday morning to thank medical workers at Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) for their life-saving care. Jose Graciano, considered one of Colorado’s most severely ill patients with COVID-19 earlier this year, spent more than five months on a ventilator at Banner Health’s NCMC before receiving a double lung transplant.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy