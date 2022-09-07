ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Victim identified in deadly shooting near NCCU: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say 18-year-old Wahid Downey, of Durham, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call on the 1400 block of Wabash St.,...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Youngsville, NC
Youngsville, NC
Crime & Safety
Wake Forest, NC
Crime & Safety
rrspin.com

Wanted in July robberies, Shearin considered missing person

A Roanoke Rapids man wanted in two July armed robberies is now considered a missing person and has been entered into national criminal databases. Kunta Shearin, 44, faces charges in the July 22 robbery of Klix and the July 30 robbery of the Julian R. Allsbrook Highway Subway. Roanoke Rapids...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Station#Violent Crime#Bp
cbs17

Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested

Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Car stolen on NC State campus, university police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police say a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning on campus. Police said on Friday at 3:45 a.m., a black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from The Greens Apartments located on Centennial Campus. The Honda has NC license tag HDC 4497.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
ROXBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Police Department remembers, honors fallen officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department honored one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty in 2002. Master Officer Charles Radford Paul II was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2002, according to officials. To honor his memory, the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy