cbs17
2 felons nabbed after armed robbery, chase and crash in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a chase following the armed robbery of a business in Goldsboro early Thursday morning, police said Friday. The robbery took place around 12:25 a.m. at the 117 Internet Café at 2339 South U.S. 117, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
cbs17
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Durham tobacco shop, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened late last month. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder. On August 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough...
cbs17
Victim identified in deadly shooting near NCCU: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say 18-year-old Wahid Downey, of Durham, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call on the 1400 block of Wabash St.,...
cbs17
Woman hit by car along Raleigh’s Capital Blvd, lanes reopened, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was struck by a car traveling northbound on Capital Boulevard Friday night just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said the wreck happened near the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard near Calvary Lane and three lanes are currently blocked. The wreck...
cbs17
Teen felon and man busted in Durham rolling gunbattle though crime scene in late June, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and a man are facing charges after a Durham shooting that led to two vehicles in a rolling gunbattle through a crime scene — triggering a shootout with police in late June, Durham police said Friday. The incident began as gunfire at...
Roxboro man beaten, left for dead; 2 charged with murder, police say
A man was attacked and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police. Two people are now in custody. A third suspect is on the run.
Felon arrested after woman found dead outside NC police department, shots fired at gas station
Wake Forest police arrested a felon in connection with a fatal shooting that saw a woman turn up dead in a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department.
rrspin.com
Wanted in July robberies, Shearin considered missing person
A Roanoke Rapids man wanted in two July armed robberies is now considered a missing person and has been entered into national criminal databases. Kunta Shearin, 44, faces charges in the July 22 robbery of Klix and the July 30 robbery of the Julian R. Allsbrook Highway Subway. Roanoke Rapids...
cbs17
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
NC man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder: police
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police […]
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
cbs17
Car stolen on NC State campus, university police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police say a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning on campus. Police said on Friday at 3:45 a.m., a black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from The Greens Apartments located on Centennial Campus. The Honda has NC license tag HDC 4497.
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Roxboro man who was beat to death
Roxboro, N.C. — Police announced Friday that they arrested two men in connection to a Roxboro man's assault and murder. Police found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, on Wednesday lying dead on the sidewalk in the area of Holly Street. Authorities said from his injuries they were able to determine...
Man shot to death in southern Durham, police say
Investigators do not think the shooting was a random incident.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
cbs17
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
Standoff lasting nearly five hours ends after Rocky Mount police use tear gas to get man out of home
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Rocky Mount police used tear gas to bring a 36-year-old man out of a home after nearly a five-hour standoff. Mark Johnson emerged out of the home early Wednesday evening on Nashville Road near South Franklin Street. Police said Johnson was facing open warrants for...
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
cbs17
Raleigh Police Department remembers, honors fallen officer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department honored one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty in 2002. Master Officer Charles Radford Paul II was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2002, according to officials. To honor his memory, the...
