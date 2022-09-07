Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Striking workers reach agreement with health care companies
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One week after nursing home workers across the state went on strike, a tentative agreement has been reached for some employees. That agreement affects workers at facilities owned by Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare. Workers started striking last Friday, demanding better work conditions and better...
First responders come together in memory of paramedic
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders showed up on Saturday to remember Ed Hayes, an EMT who passed away earlier this month. For 35 years, Hayes worked in his community as an EMT with several volunteer and full-time ambulance associations. On September 3, 2022, Ed Hayes was tragically stricken ill and died while in […]
Scranton School District starts new year with big changes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students and staff headed back to school this morning in the Scranton School District. And the new school year means some big changes for the district. Students throughout the Electric City are back in class and eager to learn. It’s going really well. Our students are excited. You can see […]
Crowds gather for ‘Festival Latino de La Mega’ in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Music, entertainment, and plenty of great food are highlighting a celebration of culture at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. A nice day and a great crowd went to Kirby Park on Saturday for the second Festival Latino hosted by La Mega, a radio station. They hoped to top last year’s attendance of […]
The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center
Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
WNEP-TV 16
Luzerne County business printing the queen
The love for the monarch has made quite the workload for a business in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us what's hot off the press.
thevalleyadvantage.com
Grants help Carbondale residents boost curb appeal
A smooth ribbon of asphalt tranformed Debra Cerra’s cracked, uneven sidewalk and driveway on Farview Street in Carbondale, thanks to a grant meant to boost city homes’ curb appeal. Now, the Carbondale woman is hoping a second grant from Neighborworks Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Beautiful Blocks program will help her...
Ceremonial opening held for Luzerne County tourism office inside historic train station
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 70 past and present community and government leaders attended a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Luzerne County’s tourism office in the historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The county tourism bureau, known as Visit Luzerne County, has been...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Scranton Doctor Accepted $140,000 Bribe For Fentanyl Prescriptions
Scranton physician Kurt Moran, aged 70, was sentenced to 11 years and 8 months imprisonment for health care fraud and the distribution of controlled substances. SCRANTON, PA | According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Moran previously pleaded guilty to crimes related to the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Subsys), maintaining drug-involved premises, and health care fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Moran also agreed that he knowingly and intentionally distributed Schedule II controlled substances, oxycodone, and fentanyl, outside of medical practice - these substances resulted in the death of one of Moran’s patients.
167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started. Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
7 Penn State students, 1 faculty member affected by chemical spill
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Seven students and a faculty member at the Penn State Schuylkill campus were medically evaluated after a small chemical spill occurred inside a science lab Tuesday night. The spill was reported to the Schuylkill County 911 Center by Penn State police at 7:38 p.m. Lia Morrison,...
Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
Festival weekend in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people will flock to Danville this weekend for crafts and history. The 43rd annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and Danville Heritage Festival will run all weekend long. "A celebration of all things Danville; it is all about the history of our area," said...
WOLF
Construction underway on "The Pointe on Mundy" in Luzerne Co. with some big name stores
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — Looking for fresh donuts?. The popular Duck Donuts will soon be coming to this 6,000 square foot building in Luzerne County. Construction has begun for “The Pointe on Mundy” retail center. Other big name stores will also be opening here in just a short...
