Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Elon Musk Suggests a Solution for California Blackouts
In the coming days, some Californians could periodically find themselves in the dark. Due to the heat wave currently hitting the state, the local authorities have declared a state of emergency. This means that power will be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
Several states will follow California’s lead in banning gas-powered car sales by 2035
Story at a glance Traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions account for a large portion of total U.S. emissions. In an effort to cut down on the pollutant and move away from reliance on fossil fuels, states and car companies alike are throwing their weight behind an electric vehicle revolution. Some states even plan to offer rebates…
Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
California's Gas Car Ban: A Blow to the Working Class, A Gift to China | Opinion
Environmental activists and Democratic Party donors are cheering California's decision to ban the sale of gas vehicles.
California passes massive climate and clean energy package, halts closure of state's last nuclear plant
California state lawmakers worked late into Wednesday night to pass an aggressive climate legislation package, including $54 billion in new spending on clean energy and drought resilience measures, and a bill to stop the planned closure of the state's last nuclear plant.
eenews.net
‘Huge amount of money’ in climate law could spawn gas bans
The climate and energy law signed by President Joe Biden last month may reshape a national tug of war over gas bans and electrification, with the outcome influencing emissions and fossil fuel development for decades. Billions of dollars in new federal funds from the Inflation Reduction Act are set to...
Opinion: Will we face an energy crisis? Biden is jeopardizing our energy supply
The surge toward renewable energy is threatening the reliability of power in America. Biden’s push to new sources while eliminating natural gas, petroleum and coal could leave the U.S. in an energy crisis.
bloomberglaw.com
Nuclear’s $6 Billion Bailout Likely to Help Only Diablo Canyon
Nuclear industry prefers climate bill’s $30 billion tax credit. A $6 billion credit program was a centerpiece win for the nuclear industry in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill—a move aimed to prevent the imminent closure of zero-emissions power plants that struggled to compete with low natural gas prices in the 2010s.
teslarati.com
Tesla California Virtual Power Plant crosses the 3,500-home mark
Tesla’s California Virtual Power Plant (VPP), which is comprised of homes equipped with Powerwall batteries, just crossed an important milestone — the system has passed the 3,500-home mark. The findings became evident following the California VPP’s second event on August 31, which saw the system provide up to 24 MW of power to support the grid.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
IFLScience
When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla
There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
CARS・
Biden White House loves California’s energy solutions — shortages and high costs
Check out the latest energy crisis hobbling California: Smoke from fires triggered by an extended drought is obscuring the sunlight needed to power solar panels. But, at the same time, a tropical storm is generating rain and clouds, which are also hampering solar generation. Shouldn’t the storm be dousing the fires?
Javier Zamora: ‘Now the chances of me crossing the border and surviving would be slim’
Javier Zamora was born in El Salvador in 1990. Both his parents emigrated to the US before he turned five. At the age of just nine, Zamora undertook a treacherous journey by land and sea to join them in California – events recalled in his debut poetry collection, Unaccompanied, and now in his memoir, Solito, described by Dave Eggers as “a riveting tale of perseverance and the lengths humans will go to help each other in times of struggle”. A graduate of the creative writing programme at New York University and a Wallace Stegner fellow at Stanford University, California, Zamora lives with his wife in Tucson, Arizona.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Says More Tesla Solar & Batteries Are Needed In California Amid Record Heat Wave & Power Outages
California is currently experiencing record heat waves and a record electricity demand with authorities warning residents to prepare for rolling blackout. And in response, Elon Musk says the state needs more solar panels & stationary batteries to deal with the current situation. Elon Musk is famous for his lofty goal...
CNBC
Hawaii shuts down its last coal-fired power plant in bid to fight climate change
Hawaii's only remaining coal-fired power plant closed Thursday after 30 years in operation. In 2020, Hawaii's Legislature passed a law banning the use of coal for energy production at the start of 2023. But renewable sources meant to replace coal energy are not yet on line, so the state will...
Tesla considering lithium refinery in Texas, seeks tax relief
Tesla Inc (TSLA) is considering setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas, as it looks to secure supply of the key component used in batteries amid surging demand for electric vehicles.
Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles
Will we see some states repeal their trigger laws because of the new California ban on gas-powered vehicles. The post Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Biden's climate change bill may produce your next job, and a half-million careers in all
The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to create 550,000 new jobs in industries producing renewable electricity, advocates say, more than doubling the size of the cleantech sector. Hiring has already picked up, according to companies in the climate change technology business. From EVs to carbon-neutral power generation, new plant announcements...
