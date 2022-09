I received a bunch of calls and e mails from residents in the Orchard Hill section of Greenburgh today.I called the Greenburgh water department and asked about the brown water. They were not aware of any water main break. Just spoke with the Fairview Fire department. They indicated they opened up a hydrant today in the Orchard Hill area to make sure it was working. That could have caused brown water. Water is safe.

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO