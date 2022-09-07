Power Outages at Santa Monica High School Continue Into Wednesday, as School Considers Sending Students Home Early Friday

Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
PUSD School Celebrates Name Change
Washington Middle School will never be the same. From now on, it will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet. The name change – evident by comparing their original mural and new logo – became official at a ceremony at the school on September 8. “This evening isn’t...
smobserved.com
Air Conditioning Breaks Down in Unbelievably Expensive High Tech Building Just Completed at Santa Monica High School
9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
smobserved.com
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
LAUSD Students Haven't Taken State Tests Since Before The Pandemic. Here Are The New Scores
As expected, "kids who were at risk and in a fragile condition prior to the pandemic ... were the ones who lost most ground," said L.A. Unified's superintendent.
smobserved.com
Change in the Weather: Heat Abates as Hurricane Kay Moves Into Santa Monica
Rarely have I seen a turn in the weather so abrupt as this Friday afternoon. Suddenly, the 97 degree heat and humidity has persisted for 2 weeks in Santa Monica was just over. The palm trees started swaying in the wind. The clouds blocked the sun and rain started falling on the parched landscape.
High tides and ocean water advisories: SoCal beaches feeling effects of Kay
High tides and massive swells were spotted off the shore of Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
Antelope Valley homeless struggling to find relief from intense heat wave: 'It's just unbearable'
The extreme heat is making it tough to do anything outdoors, especially for those experiencing homelessness.
gardenavalleynews.org
Serra High hires new school president
Although the 2024 national election is still two years away, Serra High School in Gardena has already elected its newest president, Dr. John Moran. “I absolutely love it there, I love the students, the community, the families, the alums,” Dr. Moran said of his new home. “I’ve never seen a school community so passionate for its school.”
Fire Destroys Multiple Tiny Shelter Homes at Veterans Administration
Veterans Administration, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple tiny shelters for homeless veterans were destroyed by fire on the 11300 block of Wilshire Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Veterans Administration area in the Westside region of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 12:12 a.m....
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted with showers on Friday, Sept. 9, drenching the parched Southland with much needed rain and relief from a long triple digit heat wave. Burn areas will be prone to...
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave today, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Tropical Storm Kay knocks out power to thousands of LADWP customers
Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: White shark in harbor, water cease, Kiwanis fair
A juvenile white shark was spotted in King Harbor shortly after sunset on Labor Day. Boaters reported seeing the shark near the harbor entrance buoy. Redondo Beach Fire Department Harbor Patrol kept paddlers out of the area. Swimming in the harbor is prohibited, and no swimmers were in the water.
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
