Power Outages at Santa Monica High School Continue Into Wednesday, as School Considers Sending Students Home Early Friday

9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO