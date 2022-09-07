Read full article on original website
Boil water advisory lifted in west Baltimore, 'water safe to use,' mayor says
The city is lifting the days-long boil water advisory Friday for west Baltimore. The boil-water advisory was issued Monday after E. coli was found in three water samples in west Baltimore. It was partially lifted Wednesday night for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County.
Maryland Fleet Week's 3 locations to bring fleets, flyovers, festivals to Baltimore
By sea, by the sky and on land, Maryland Fleet Week is set to bring a good time to Baltimore, in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. | LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. The event will run...
3 children, 2 adults found dead in Cecil County home after apparent murder-suicide
The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adults and three children were found dead inside an Elk Mills home Friday morning. The Cecil County sheriff confirmed deputies arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. and found two adults and three children deceased. "This is a...
Parent of student with autism sues school board, former teacher over alleged abuse
A parent of a 9-year-old student with autism is suing the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and a former special education teacher. According to the lawsuit, school surveillance video shows then-special education teacher Sara Dixon grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him through a school door. The lawsuit claims the incident occurred in July 2019 at a summer school program offered at Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.
'New Jack City' star Allen Payne featured in new touring stage version
Allen Payne is reprising his role as Gee Money in a new touring stage version of the 1991 hit film New Jack City. The musical will also star Treach from Naughty By Nature, Big Daddy Kane and Flex Alexander from the TV sitcom One on One. Je’Caryous Johnson wrote, directed...
