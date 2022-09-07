Man allegedly admitted to killing girlfriend, her son in Alabama, daughter survives According to media outlets, José Paulino Pascual-Reyes has been charged in the death of his girlfriend and her son. (NCD)

DADEVILLE, Ala. — A man allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend and her son in Alabama.

According to The Associated Press, José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged in the death of his girlfriend who lived with him and her son. Both bodies were found dismembered in central Alabama. The body parts were discovered in August.

Pascual-Reyes allegedly gave “self-incriminating information” about the death of Sanda Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her son, in a statement to Tallapoosa County officials, according to statements from Tallapoosa County officials in court records obtained by the AP.

Investigators found the remains of Ceja and her son after a 12-year-old girl escaped a home where it was believed she was held against her will for a few days, according to the AP. It was allegedly the same location where her mother and brother were killed then dismembered. A person driving in the area stopped to pick her up. Investigators then started to search the house where she, her mother and brother lived with Pascual-Reyes, police told the AP.

Officials told the AP that the girl was taken captive in a mobile home in Dadeville, Alabama.

Pascual-Reyes was reportedly from Mexico in the United States illegally. The AP said that Pascual-Reyes only speaks Spanish and needs assistance from an interpreter to understand the court proceedings.

Pascual-Reyes has not yet entered a plea but he has been booked into jail without bond. He has also been charged with capital murder, kidnapping and corpse abuse, according to the AP.

The AP said that if Pascual-Reyes is convicted, he could face the death sentence.

