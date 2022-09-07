ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Northern State University Department of Music will hold its annual Faculty Showcase Recital on Thursday, Sept. 15. The showcase will be held in the Johnson Fine Arts Center Harvey and Cynthia Jewett Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and featuring an array of solo and chamber performances by the talented NSU music faculty.

