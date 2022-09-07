Read full article on original website
ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Northern State University Department of Music will hold its annual Faculty Showcase Recital on Thursday, Sept. 15. The showcase will be held in the Johnson Fine Arts Center Harvey and Cynthia Jewett Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and featuring an array of solo and chamber performances by the talented NSU music faculty.
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University’s fall 2022 Noon Forums will begin Wednesday, Sept. 14, at noon in the Beulah Williams Library Round Room. The featured speaker will be Dr. Jon Schaff, NSU professor of government, who will present the topic, “Liberal Education and Democracy.”. Schaff, director...
