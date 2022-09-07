ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Kalanianaʻole Avenue Paving Update: Lane Switch

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Kalanianaʻole Avenue paving project in Keaukaha continues, with a change in the temporary traffic pattern. On September 8, the makai-side lane of Kalanianaʻole Avenue closed, in order to continue the paving project. The County issued a news release with a map of the...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Update: Maui Flood Warning expires, flood waters gradually recede, bus service affected

(Update: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Kīhei flooding closed roads and is affecting bus service. (Update: 5:28 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Flooding in Kīhei is affecting two Maui Bus routes: the Kīhei Villager Route #15 and the Kīhei Islander Route #20. Flooding, road closures and increased traffic are affecting service. For the latest information, bus passengers are encouraged to check the Maui Bus app, or to visit https://mauibus.org/announcements for information about route deviations.
TRAFFIC
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 09, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low -0.1 feet 08:08 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:54 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming. east after midnight.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
q13fox.com

State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
Hawaii Magazine

5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island

Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Traffic Crash Closes Waikoloa Road

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The collision of a tractor trailer with a pickup truck on Waikoloa resulted in the closure of the road on Tuesday. UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Police say the trailer of a semi-truck overturned on Waikoloa Road at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday,...
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Moonstruck Patisserie

A few years ago I had wanted to visit Moonstruck Patisserie in Hilo, but they were closed, and even though I have been to Hilo many times since then, I just didn't have the opportunity to visit. Until the other week, when I was picking up lunch nearby, and I...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

COVID Weekly Update: 134 New Cases Reported on Big Island

The state Department of Health reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Sept. 7, bringing the statewide total to 340,729. Eleven new fatalities were reported. A total of 134 new infections were reported Wednesday on the Big Island. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Program Offers Funding to Battle Wildfires

Each year wildfires burn thousands of acres of land in Hawai‘i impacting communities and natural resources. Dealing with serious fire threats to human safety, infrastructure, native ecosystems and wildlife, agricultural production, watersheds, and more, can leave both rural and urban communities overwhelmed. The Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG) Program...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
HONOLULU, HI

