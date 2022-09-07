Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Religious Academy at Lindon Community to host Christian art exhibit
Since before the days of Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Donatello, artists have been painting characters and saints from the Holy Scriptures as well as places of sacred gathering. Centuries have past since the heyday of the Renaissance, but the making of art continues at the newest chapter of...
UVU’s Noorda Center for the Performing Arts announces its upcoming season
Utah Valley University’s Noorda Center for the Performing Arts has announced its upcoming season featuring Patti LuPone, MOMIX and a variety of performers known locally and nationally. “We are so excited to be opening The Noorda once again with a season chock-full of exciting, engaging, and artistically vibrant performers,”...
Saratoga Springs approves argument for bond to fund rec center
The Saratoga Springs City Council voted Tuesday to issue General Obligation Bonds up to, but not exceeding, $70,000,000. The bonds will be submitted as a question to Saratoga Springs voters as part of the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. If passed, these funds would be used to build recreation facilities...
Groups pledge $60M toward affordable housing in Utah
Affordable housing units for people of low to moderate income levels are coming to Utahns via a pair of funding infusions. In the midst of a statewide housing shortage due to a surge in population growth, rising home prices and ever-increasing rental costs, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation on Wednesday announced a $5 million contribution to the Utah Housing Preservation Fund.
Orem media library helps celebrate National Media Day
Movie theaters and cinema chains throughout the country will be offering tickets, specials showings and some concessions for just $3 a show to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday. The $3 promotion, according to Money Magazine, was announced Aug. 28 by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit branch of the National...
Breeze adds flights from Provo to Las Vegas
Calling Provo their Utah home base, Breeze Airways is adding to its lineup of routes from the new airport. Beginning Tuesday, Breeze is starting to take reservations for its non-stop flights from Provo to Las Vegas before first flight on Oct 6. The flights out of Provo will be Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The route is on sale beginning at $29, one way, if purchased by Tuesday, Sept. 13, for travel between Oct. 26 and Feb. 14, 2023.
Glen Ford Thorpe
Glen Ford Thorpe, 68, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on September 3, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Group labels BYU one of the worst campuses for LGBTQ+ youth
Brigham Young University has been named one of the “Absolute Worst, Most Unsafe Campuses for LGBTQ+ Youth” nationwide by an LGBT+ nonprofit organization. Campus Pride, a North Carolina-based organization dedicated to creating a safer environment for LGBTQ+ college students, released its 2022 Worst List on Thursday which featured BYU alongside 192 other college campuses. Campus Pride has updated this list annually since 2015, and 13 campuses were added to the Worst List in 2022.
Marilyn “Mimi” Ann Meacham Groneman
Marilyn “Mimi” Ann Meacham Groneman, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away, Sunday, September 4, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Springville, UT, www.wheelermortuary.com.
World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia
He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
RaYnbow Collective prepares for Provo pride event Saturday
On Saturday, the second annual Back to School Pride Night will bring a little color to Kiwanis Park in Provo. Back to School Pride Night will begin at 10:30 a.m. with speakers and poster making in the park before a pride march at 11 a.m. Marchers will walk around the block with the entire route being just under a mile long.
Mayors of Utah Valley: Serving our community
In 2009, the United States Congress authorized an official day of service and remembrance in recognition of the way Americans responded to the events of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack by helping one another. It has been reported that about 35 million Americans participate in some form of charitable service on the anniversary of 9/11.
Resources, community plentiful at BYU group’s back to school Pride gathering despite protest
With the sun shining and music blaring, Brigham Young University students, alumni and members of the community came together Saturday for Back to School Pride Night, a gathering of and for LGBTQ+ people by the RaYnbow Collective. “I think a success for today is — we just have one freshman...
Day of Caring brings out numerous volunteers; Day of Service to do the same
On Thursday, more than 1,500 volunteers from Utah County businesses and organizations gathered together at breakfast and then spent the day serving in the community. The success is noticeable, according to Katie Hoshino, community relations senior advisor for the United Way of Utah County. “We had a project at Independence...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate...
United Way prepares for Day of Caring on Thursday
It has been 29 years since the United Way of Utah County started the Day of Caring, an annual service event that brings out businesses and employee volunteers to help serve communities in the county. This year’s event will be held on Thursday with more than 1,500 volunteers from 38...
Two men shot at party Sunday near Lincoln Beach Road in Spanish Fork
Two men were shot at a party near Lincoln beach road close to the south end of Utah Lake Sunday night. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, four deputies responded to a report of a shooting at what the 911 caller described as a “Mexican party” a few minutes after 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Jack N. Jones
Jack N. Jones, 96, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, died on August 29, 2022 in Orem, UT He was able to live in his own house until the morning of his passing. Jack was born in Eureka, UT on November 20, 1925, to George N. & Lula Oakey Jones. He was the 3rd child in his family, with brothers Ted Jones and Rex Jones, sisters Thelma (Carter) and Audrey (Carter), all preceding him in death. Jack grew up in Springville, Ut, and graduated from Springville High School, and was very active in athletics, playing baseball and basketball. Later coaching the sophomore basketball team at Springville. Jack enlisted in the US Army in 1943 serving in WWII. He served with valor as a paratrooper. Jack married Mable Ann Simons in 1950 and was later divorced; and married Beverly June McAbier in 1957 with their marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1962. Jack was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His love of God was evident as he served in many Ward callings, as a temple worker for 10 years in the Provo Temple, and as a service worker in the Bishop’s Storehouse.
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
More COVID-19 boosters coming to Utah
More than 100,000 doses of the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine will be available in Utah within days, state officials said Friday. The updated boosters will target the original strain of the virus, as well as two Omicron variants known as BA.4 and BA.5. “We encourage all Utahns to stay up...
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.
