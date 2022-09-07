Teachers, especially Utah teachers, are amazing! They guide young people through the crucial growing-up years, tirelessly offering resources, support and mentorship. As a parent and an employer, I’ve had the opportunity to see how prepared Utah students are and also observe a few gaps — skills that are taught here and there but that I believe would be well suited for more formal instruction. In my experience, these four topics would help prepare students for professional life and other pursuits they might undertake in the future: building positive relationships in professional settings, project management, interpersonal communication and logic.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO