Utah State

Groups pledge $60M toward affordable housing in Utah

Affordable housing units for people of low to moderate income levels are coming to Utahns via a pair of funding infusions. In the midst of a statewide housing shortage due to a surge in population growth, rising home prices and ever-increasing rental costs, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation on Wednesday announced a $5 million contribution to the Utah Housing Preservation Fund.
Women & Leadership Project examines suicide among Utah women

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Susan Madsen and her research team at the Women & Leadership Project are delving into the issue of suicide and suicide ideation on Utah’s women and youth. In their research, the team found the suicide rate in Utah is consistently higher than...
More COVID-19 boosters coming to Utah

More than 100,000 doses of the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine will be available in Utah within days, state officials said Friday. The updated boosters will target the original strain of the virus, as well as two Omicron variants known as BA.4 and BA.5. “We encourage all Utahns to stay up...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate

PROVO (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate...
More kids are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Braylon Price remembers it, he struggled with pretty much everything the first full school year of the pandemic. With minimal guidance and frequent disruptions, he had trouble staying on top of assignments and finishing homework on time. It was so rocky his parents asked...
Money Matters: What schools aren’t teaching — but should be

Teachers, especially Utah teachers, are amazing! They guide young people through the crucial growing-up years, tirelessly offering resources, support and mentorship. As a parent and an employer, I’ve had the opportunity to see how prepared Utah students are and also observe a few gaps — skills that are taught here and there but that I believe would be well suited for more formal instruction. In my experience, these four topics would help prepare students for professional life and other pursuits they might undertake in the future: building positive relationships in professional settings, project management, interpersonal communication and logic.
Guest opinion: Financing college doesn’t have to be a solo venture

As colleges and universities start fall semester for another year, I am grateful to live in a state that offers quality, reasonably priced higher education, generally ranking third nationally for affordability in public universities. But add up tuition, books and housing, and the price tag is more than many of our young people can pull off on their own. Most students need help to pay for college, and starting a savings plan, however small, can yield big results.
Pitts: Captain Florida the opportunist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was walking down the street when he heard it — the blood-curdling sound of children being ruthlessly exposed to diversity. Faster than you can say, “political hack,” he ducked behind a handy mango tree. Moments later, gone was the mild-mannered governor of a great southeastern state. In his place, clad in the teal unitard and pink cape that strike terror in purveyors of compassion everywhere, stood … Captain Florida!
No more ‘nuance’: Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers

DENVER (AP) — The anxious-looking women talk directly to the camera, warning that the Colorado Republican running for the U.S. Senate opposes the state’s reproductive rights law and supports the conservative Supreme Court justices who revoked the constitutional right to abortion this summer. “It’s not even close,” one...
