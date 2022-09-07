ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone

It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
Engadget

Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event

As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Apple Shares#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Aapl#Cnbc Squawk#Apple Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Apple Watch Se#Invezz#Ba
Phone Arena

Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11

If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
BBC

Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Phone Arena

Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not

Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
CNET

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

CNET's live coverage has started ahead today's Apple event, where we're expecting new hardware. Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start today, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST). We'll be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce its next big device, the iPhone 14, alongside new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods. The Apple Store is now down, which is another sign that the big event is just hours away.
CNBC

Apple's biggest iPhone surprise: No U.S. price hikes

Apple held its annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday. The biggest surprise in the new models this year is that the company didn't raise U.S. prices despite inflation and supply chain challenges. During Apple's annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday, the company revealed devices with better displays, cameras, a satellite...
CNBC

Apple raises the price of the iPhone 14 in international markets

Apple maintained the price of its iPhone 14 versus the iPhone 13 in the U.S., but in overseas markets including the U.K. and Japan, the tech giant hiked the price of its flagship smartphone. Interestingly, Apple kept the price the same in China, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
CNET

Apple Watch Series 3 Discontinued After Five Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued from the Apple Store after being on sale for five years. The Series 3's removal comes as Apple has refreshed its Watch lineup to make its $249 (£259, AU$399) Apple Watch SE the new entry-level model. Apple also debuted the $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged $799 Apple Watch Ultra at the company's "Far Out" event alongside Apple announcements like the iPhone 14 series and the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.
9to5Mac

watchOS 9 coming to Apple Watch Series 4 and later on September 12

WatchOS 9 releases next Monday, September 12, according to Apple. After three months of beta testing, here are the top features of the next operating system for the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer. watchOS 9 is the biggest update on the Apple Watch software. It will be available for...
Fortune

Apple just launched the iPhone 14 and other new products. But key China suppliers that will make them are stuck in lockdown and struggling to work

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple launched new models of its iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on Wednesday, delivering its flagship line of new products on schedule despite battling through a year of supply chain turmoil.
Investopedia

Apple (AAPL) 'Far Out' 2022 Product Event Prompts Muted Reaction

Apple Inc. (AAPL) made several important announcements at an event on Sept. 7, 2022, called "Far Out" by the company. These included a new iPhone 14 series, new AirPods Pro, and three new versions of the Apple Watch. Apple's stock was trading at around $156 as the event ended on...
