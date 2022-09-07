Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
BBC
Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
iPhone 14 Reveal Same As iPhone 13? Steve Job's Youngest Daughter Pokes Fun At 'Far Out' Event
Apple unveiled its newest smartphone Wednesday during an event called “Far Out.” The event also featured an update on the company’s Airpods and Apple Watch. The daughter of Apple’s co-founder shared an interesting take on the new iPhone. What Happened: Apple Inc AAPL announced the new...
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 sales: Apple expects 85% of early buyers to opt for a Pro model – report
The replacement of the iPhone mini with a Plus model opens up a big question around the likely split of iPhone 14 sales. I’d expect a lot of people to go for the Plus, but a supply chain survey indicates that Apple expects most early buyers to opt for one of the two Pro models.
CNET
Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More
CNET's live coverage has started ahead today's Apple event, where we're expecting new hardware. Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start today, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST). We'll be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce its next big device, the iPhone 14, alongside new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods. The Apple Store is now down, which is another sign that the big event is just hours away.
CNBC
Apple's biggest iPhone surprise: No U.S. price hikes
Apple held its annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday. The biggest surprise in the new models this year is that the company didn't raise U.S. prices despite inflation and supply chain challenges. During Apple's annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday, the company revealed devices with better displays, cameras, a satellite...
CNBC
Apple raises the price of the iPhone 14 in international markets
Apple maintained the price of its iPhone 14 versus the iPhone 13 in the U.S., but in overseas markets including the U.K. and Japan, the tech giant hiked the price of its flagship smartphone. Interestingly, Apple kept the price the same in China, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 3 Discontinued After Five Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued from the Apple Store after being on sale for five years. The Series 3's removal comes as Apple has refreshed its Watch lineup to make its $249 (£259, AU$399) Apple Watch SE the new entry-level model. Apple also debuted the $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged $799 Apple Watch Ultra at the company's "Far Out" event alongside Apple announcements like the iPhone 14 series and the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.
9to5Mac
watchOS 9 coming to Apple Watch Series 4 and later on September 12
WatchOS 9 releases next Monday, September 12, according to Apple. After three months of beta testing, here are the top features of the next operating system for the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer. watchOS 9 is the biggest update on the Apple Watch software. It will be available for...
Apple just launched the iPhone 14 and other new products. But key China suppliers that will make them are stuck in lockdown and struggling to work
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Apple launched new models of its iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on Wednesday, delivering its flagship line of new products on schedule despite battling through a year of supply chain turmoil.
Investopedia
Apple (AAPL) 'Far Out' 2022 Product Event Prompts Muted Reaction
Apple Inc. (AAPL) made several important announcements at an event on Sept. 7, 2022, called "Far Out" by the company. These included a new iPhone 14 series, new AirPods Pro, and three new versions of the Apple Watch. Apple's stock was trading at around $156 as the event ended on...
Comments / 0