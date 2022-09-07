Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Apple Watch Pro renders and leaked cases show off a larger screen and new button
As expected, the Apple leaks are coming in strong as we're approaching Wednesday's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. Today, we've got our closest look yet at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to renders from 91mobiles. Typically we'd treat most leaks from unknown "industry sources" with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renders are "indeed it." And for the most part, it's everything we expected. There's a bigger screen, as Gurman's earlier reports have suggested, as well a minor evolution of the Apple Watch Series 7 design. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)
HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor has a 1440p screen, 1 ms delay & 165 Hz refresh rate
Game with the best of them when you have the HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor. Not only does it come with a desk mount to get you set up in no time, but it also has seriously impressive specs. From its 2560 x 1440 resolution to its 1-millisecond delay and 165 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch diagonal IPS widescreen monitor does it all. The high resolution supports immersive gaming, and its sharp image quality will truly mesmerize you. Offering low latency, it gives you that added boost to help you win. Easily mount it and adjust its position to get it just where you want. And use the ergonomic arms to freely move it horizontally or vertically. Finally, available in black, it’ll blend in with the rest of your setup.
Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones have advanced noise canceling & 50 hours of playtime
Enjoy your personal audio space no matter where you go with the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones. They come with upgraded noise-canceling systems that block out a lot of external noise. In fact, the adaptive noise canceling automatically selects a suitable level to match your location. So, even if you are on a flight or in the outdoors, these headphones let you experience maximum noise cancellation at its best. Additionally, the 50 hours of playtime make these headphones ideal to take with you on the go. And, you can get up to 4 hours of extra playtime with just 5 minutes of charging. Moreover, they help you hear every detail, thanks to their 40 mm drivers with a pioneering double-layer diaphragm made from silk and ceramic materials. Together with an ergonomic build and refined design, these headphones make a great everyday carry for audiophiles.
CNET
Apple Event 2022: How to Watch Today's iPhone 14 Reveal Live
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen case like no other
Take interacting with your earbuds to a new level with the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. These concept earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen. The on-screen visualization will not only let you see your headphone details—such as power and battery life—but also help you control audio. In fact, you can display information such as audio playback, switch audio, collection, download, and more settings, all by touch. Additionally, the triangular shape of the case makes it an attractive centerpiece for your desk. The case also entertains wireless charging via magnetic positioning. To add to this, the earbuds have a triangular form factor and can easily fit in your ear for anywhere use. With a dot light, they are super easy to identify even in the dark.
Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset has custom-designed hi-fi drivers
Play your games with super audio quality with the Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset. The high-quality audio comes from the custom-designed high-fidelity drivers. There are also 4 points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System, making these headphones super enjoyable to wear. In order to reduce background noise and produce better audio clarity, the headphones have ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling mics. In fact, these microphones help you nullify the background noise with AI algorithms. Additionally, the headphones include dynamic and customizable dual-zone RGB lighting. This makes them look and sound good at the same time. Immersive audio sounds will make you enjoy your game from the center of the scene and identify your competition even before they reach you. Together with the multi-platform design and lightweight form factor, this makes a great gaming accessory.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel
Push the boundaries of gaming with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel that free-spins until its stopped. Additionally, you can also switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback. In fact, the Razer Synapse will scroll the wheel automatically. This will shift from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster. There is also the 13-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow. You can also customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. This will let you experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with hundreds of Chroma-integrated games. The speed you get to enjoy with this mouse is about 25% faster than any other wireless tech. Streamline your setup and free one USB port easily with this jet-fast gaming mouse.
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System is a pair of illuminated 2-way gaming speakers
Make your gaming setup do so much more with the SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System. Truly immersive, these 2-way speakers produce an accurate soundscape that’ll immerse you. Moreover, with an organic fiber subwoofer, mid-range drivers, and silk dome tweeters, they emit accurate audio. Additionally, these illuminated speakers boast up to 16.8 million RGB colors. What’s more, they react to your game’s action and music. With a straightforward design, they connect to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more via USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5 mm aux options. Furthermore, use the volume dial and multifunctional button to mute, pair via Bluetooth, and toggle the LEDs and headset. You can even adjust the stand to position the sound just how you want it. Finally, they also have 10-band Parametric EQ and Acoustical Echo Cancellation.
Lumina Desk is a workspace productivity tool with a built-in interactive display
Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. Furthermore, you can also use the display to track stocks in real time. Other features of this desk include a cable-free design, smart height adjustment, unlimited power, and more. Additionally, the desk delivers 200 watts of power to the surface, which lets you power any wireless charging device. All you have to do is simply place your gadget on top of the desk. The desk also comes with 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C ports, helping to keep your workspace free of clutter and properly organized.
DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5 has an ultra-customizable design
Take your gameplay to new heights with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5. The beauty of this controller is the fact that it comes with an ultra-customizable design. In fact, this will make the controller a perfect accessory for you to take your gaming to new heights altogether. Additional features of the controller include remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. Thanks to the USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, this controller won’t slip out of your hands easily while gaming. Along with the immersive features of the controller, you also get to access haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles. Making your overall Playstation gaming experience just got a whole lot better.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip offers you high-bandwidth connectivity
Your ears deserve an upgrade: the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. Thanks to the H2 chip, it boasts an upgrade of the previous AirPods Pro. This upgrade offers better performance as well as high bandwidth connectivity. Beyond that, these earbuds also have a low-distortion audio driver as well as spatial audio. Moreover, its active noise cancellation comes alongside adaptive transparency mode. This next-level mode dynamically reduces the volume of noise around you and processing at 48,000 times a second. The extra small ear tip offers more comfort for passive noise cancellation, and its precision finding feature helps you locate the case. Plus, the speaker on the bottom of the case helps you find it as well! Finally, with a more powerful and efficient design, it offers up to 6 hours of battery life from a single charge and up to 30 hours with the case.
BOSS DUAL CUBE LX ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier has a go-everywhere design
Jam with friends comfortably at home or even on the go with the BOSS DUAL CUBE LX. This ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier offers flexibility for performing, recording, and more. Additionally, you can use the stereo Line Out jacks. This will directly connect to a PA system and perform with pro BOSS amp sounds. In fact, the stereo speaker system produces full, punchy guitar tones. Not only that, but you can also choose from 8 versatile amp types. And all of them have a natural feel and organic response. There are also the intuitive panel controls on the DUAL CUBE LX that make it easy to craft compelling sounds in the moment. With optional FS-series footswitches, it lets you operate the onboard looper and switch memories while performing.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor packs an incredibly low 0.1 ms response time
Enjoy loads of premium features along with brilliant brightness with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. This 34-inch display comes with an incredible 0.1 ms response time. Additionally, the OLED panel comes with Quantum Dot Technology, delivering a minimal display. In fact, this gadget also packs an ultra-thin design in a metal frame which makes it look unique. Additionally, you’ll be happy to know that the monitor has QHD resolution, a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 100% color volume, and DCI-99.3% color gamut. There’s also the 1800R curvature for the perfect playing view. For accurate color and contrast reproduction, this device is also certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black. With or without the Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), this monitor is great for streaming or gaming.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0