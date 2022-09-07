The Maui Police Commission on Wednesday unanimously decided against disciplining Maui Police Chief John Pelletier after spending weeks reviewing complaints from MPD employees. Since Pelletier, a former police captain in Las Vegas, took the helm of the Maui Police Department last December, he’s been welcomed by some officers and community members as someone who might finally shake up a department that had been plagued by controversy and allegations of corruption. But others, including leaders of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, have criticized his leadership style and accused Pelletier of creating a hostile workplace for some officers.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO