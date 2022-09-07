Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Seasonal employees sought for PALS winter program
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation PALS Program is seeking seasonal employees for its winter 2022 session. Employment will be from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Hired employees will work eight-hour shifts, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding all county holidays. For...
mauinow.com
More dates available for Wailuku’s Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
A change in the construction timeline for improvements at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center has resulted in the availability of additional dates this year for use of the popular facility in Wailuku, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Additional dates available for public use are from:. Sept. 23...
mauinow.com
County of Maui successfully issues $60.87M in GO Bonds at average interest rate of 2.85%
The County of Maui has successfully issued $60.87 million in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022, at an average interest rate of 2.85%, Mayor Michael Victorino announced. Fitch Global Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings assigned ratings of AA+ (stable outlook), Aa1 (stable outlook), and AA+ (stable outlook), respectively, to Maui County’s General Obligation Bonds.
mauinow.com
Maui County’s first ‘safe sleeping zone’ may be at J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku
A pilot project that allows houseless residents to sleep overnight in their vehicles in county lots could begin as early as October, and the first “safe sleeping zone” may be established at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku, according to an announcement today. Mayor Michael Victorino announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New program for homeless to sleep in vehicles on Maui
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced the signing of Bill 108 granting homeless people to sleep overnight in vehicles in county parking lots.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless can sleep in their cars overnight in Maui County pilot program
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is starting a program that will allow the homeless to sleep in their cars overnight in a county parking lot. Officials are confident it will work, but add that steps have to be taken to ensure that it doesn’t turn into an encampment. Starting...
mauinow.com
WATCH: Cancer survivors and supporters to paddle from North Kīhei to Molokini, Oct. 8
Cancer survivors and supporters will paddle six-person outrigger canoes from North Kīhei to Molokini and back for the 14th annual “Paddle for Life” fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The 22-mile round trip journey will raise funds for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. “It’s not a race… it’s...
mauinow.com
If approved, new rules for Maui’s downhill bike industry would set age, location limits
After turning its wheels for months, a Maui County Council committee on Thursday morning recommended new rules intended to boost safety for the downhill biking industry, including minimum age requirements and adding restrictions on tour volumes, locations and timeframes. The committee received news that a tour bicyclist injury coincided with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
New population of invasive little fire ants discovered in Haʻikū
A new population of the invasive little fire ants has been discovered in Haʻikū. The Maui Invasive Species Committee received a report of stinging ants in west Haʻikū late last month, via the Statewide Pest Hotline, 643pest.org. A community member reported painful stings from tiny, red ants inside their home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thief targets Maui performing arts venue forcing play cancellation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a break-in at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts in Wailuku. It happened sometime Monday. The academy canceled Thursday’s performance of “Almost Maine” after a burglar stole more than $7,000 worth of costumes, props and personal items. The theater says...
mauinow.com
Sept. 1-7, 2022 COVID-19 update: 11 deaths, 1,215 new infections in Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 1-7, 2022, which is 562 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 11 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.
mauinow.com
Deer strike along busy Kaʻahumanu Ave.
Motorists reported a deer strike in Kahului along Kaʻahumanu Avenue fronting Baldwin High School earlier today. The incident sheds light on the axis deer problem on Maui, as the animals push into populated areas in search of food and water. Axis deer have decimated agricultural crops and pastural lands...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themolokaidispatch.com
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry on Molokai and the rest of Maui County beginning Sept. 1, when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the U.S.
Maui Police Commission Finds Complaints Against New Chief ‘Not Substantiated’
The Maui Police Commission on Wednesday unanimously decided against disciplining Maui Police Chief John Pelletier after spending weeks reviewing complaints from MPD employees. Since Pelletier, a former police captain in Las Vegas, took the helm of the Maui Police Department last December, he’s been welcomed by some officers and community members as someone who might finally shake up a department that had been plagued by controversy and allegations of corruption. But others, including leaders of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, have criticized his leadership style and accused Pelletier of creating a hostile workplace for some officers.
Parts of Maui experiencing flooding, road closures
Some locations that experienced flash flooding included Kihei, Wailea, Ulupalakua, Makena and Keokea.
KITV.com
Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho’opi’i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
KITV.com
House fire displaces family of 6 on Maui
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A family of six on Maui is looking for a home after a fire caused extensive damage to their house in Hana over the weekend. One person was injured in the fire that broke out at a home on Keanini Drive, Saturday afternoon.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Comments / 0