Decatur gunman gets nine year prison sentence
DECATUR — Detectives are still working to find out who shot to death Antwane L. McClelland Jr. in a blaze of gunfire from multiple weapons in a Decatur street battle. But on Thursday one of the gunmen who was there, Damariyon T. Mills, was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on several weapons offenses.
Robbery suspect arrested for possessing machine gun
DECATUR — Police said they have caught a Decatur man armed with a handgun modified to work as a machine gun and they believe he is responsible for an armed robbery. A sworn affidavit said Decatur police detectives tracked the 19-year-old masked man down after they suspect he robbed a gas station on West 1st Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Accused Decatur drug dealer gets wake-up visit from the police
DECATUR — An accused female drug dealer got a rude awakening when Decatur police reported finding her asleep in the backseat of a rental car with a wanted male fugitive snoozing in the driver’s seat. Members of the police department’s Community Action Team had targeted the woman’s vehicle...
Decatur mom jailed after blasting hole in floor during argument with daughter, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur mom is jailed after police said she pulled a gun during an argument with her teenage daughter and pointed it toward the girl before blasting a hole in the floor of the family garage. The 16-year-old daughter is quoted as telling Decatur police that her...
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Rachel Moran; Memorial Health; Hospital Sisters Health System; Charlie Osborne
DECATUR — Rachel Moran of Mount Zion has joined The Community Foundation of Macon County as director of communications. In this role, Moran will be responsible for facilitating collaborative partnerships among Macon County nonprofits. She also will lead the foundation's marketing and other outreach efforts to promote fundraising and to create greater awareness of the foundation’s resources and assistance in serving donors and nonprofits.
Resurfacing of U.S. 51 on Decatur's south side to begin Sept. 12
DECATUR — A six-mile resurfacing project on Old Business U.S. 51 in Decatur is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 12, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced. Stretching from U.S. 51 south of Elwin to Cleveland Avenue in Decatur, the construction work will reduce portions of U.S. 51 to one lane in each direction at times.
Richland plans Welcome Back picnic
DECATUR — Richland Community College will host a Welcome Back picnic 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, outdoors next to Bistro 537. In case of rain, the event will be moved into the Shilling Salons. The college is celebrating its 50th anniversary and T-shirts will be available in...
Faries Park Road to be temporarily closed
DECATUR — Faries Park Road will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, Sept. 9, for stabilization and resurfacing work. Arrests made in Central Illinois theft ring targeting squad cars. The Decatur Park District said in a news release that the work is expected to take approximately eight weeks to...
REUNIONS
DECATUR — A reunion for past employees of Citizens National Bank, will be meeting at Diamonds Restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 pm. For further information contact Margie at 217-972-4749. ***. DECATUR — The second Birthday Brunch for the Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, and Stephen Decatur High...
On Biz: Dove’s Clothing Room has new location, Akorn Pharmaceuticals
Akorn Pharmaceuticals opens Aseptic Training Center. Akorn Pharmaceuticals, located at 1222 W. Grand Ave., Decatur, now has a facility devoted to aseptic training. According to Chris Knight, director of aseptic training, the building houses a classroom, simulated laboratories, equipment preparation area, a smoke visualization area and an aseptic training room.
Macon Speedway standings through September 9
4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 708; -116.
Bent but not broken: Mattoon weathers scare to dispatch Taylorville 17-14
A tight-knit tilt turned in Mattoon's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylorville 17-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9. The first quarter gave Mattoon a 14-7 lead over Taylorville. Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters. The Green Wave maintained the upper...
Shelbyville overpowers Clinton in thorough fashion 40-10
Shelbyville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 40-10 at Shelbyville High on September 9 in Illinois football action. Shelbyville breathed fire in front of Clinton 16-0 to begin the second quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. Shelbyville pulled to...
Take a look at Week 3's standout football games around Central Illinois
SULLIVAN — After two surprising victories in a row, the Sullivan-Okaw Valley football team faces its biggest test of the season on Friday Tuscola. The Redskins got up early on Nokomis in Week 2 and although they were tested in the second half, Sullivan head coach John Bertetto was impressed with how the team responded.
Too close for comfort: Champaign Central strains past Granite City 18-13
Champaign Central surfed the tension to ride to an 18-13 win over Granite City in Illinois high school football action on September 9. Granite City started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Champaign Central at the end of the first quarter. Neither squad could muster points in...
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op ends the party for Farmer City Blue Ridge 22-8
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op will take its 22-8 victory over Farmer City Blue Ridge during this Illinois football game. Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Farmer City Blue Ridge after the first quarter. The gap narrowed in the second...
Hall Of Fame Drivers Night features seven divisions in action at Macon Speedway
MACON — Macon Speedway's season is entering the home stretch, with just three nights of racing left beginning Saturday with Hall of Fame Night, featuring seven divisions of racing. Also, the Vintage Racing Of Illinois Series will be in town for its only visit of the season. With just...
