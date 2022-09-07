DECATUR — Rachel Moran of Mount Zion has joined The Community Foundation of Macon County as director of communications. In this role, Moran will be responsible for facilitating collaborative partnerships among Macon County nonprofits. She also will lead the foundation's marketing and other outreach efforts to promote fundraising and to create greater awareness of the foundation’s resources and assistance in serving donors and nonprofits.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO