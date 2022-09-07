ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hutch Post

Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KSN News

1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/10/22

It is still going to be warm across Southeast Kansas but changes arrive by tonight. This could bring a few isolated showers after midnight but this will be gone by Sunday morning. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving...
KSN News

State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
ksal.com

Gas Prices Remain 30 Cents Below National Average in KS

Kansas residents are paying more than 30 cents under the current national average price at the pump. As reported yesterday by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell in the Sunflower State to three dollars, 43 cents per gallon, this as the corresponding national average also dropped to three seventy-five.
wchstv.com

'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
WIBW

Wildlife and Parks Commission to vote on several items in second-to-last meeting of 2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners will meet on Thursday, September 8th for their second-to-last public meeting of the year. The meeting will start at 1:00 p.m. with general public comment on items not listed on the agenda, followed by an agency and state fiscal status update from Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless.
WIBW

Dodge City family hospitalized after head-on collision along Kansas highway

STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Dodge City family is recovering in the hospital after their car was hit head-on along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 195.5 on U.S. Highway 50 - about 3 miles southeast of St. John - with reports of an injury crash.
DODGE CITY, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita Legislator sheds light on the alarming rate of missing and murdered Native American women

Kansas Rep. Ponka-We Victors tries to bring attention to the growing concern of missing Native American women. Native American women are vanishing across the country at an alarming rate. Kansas Rep. Ponka-We Victors of Wichita is working with the local chapter of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women to raise awareness of the issue. For this edition of In the Mix, Carla Eckels spoke with Ponka-We Victors about the problem.
