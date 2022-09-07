ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

gsutigers.com

James and Williams Pace the Offense as GSU Drops Pair

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. | Jayden James, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week, registered 22 kills and Kai Williams added 20in a pair of matches on Friday as the Grambling State University volleyball team fell to Middle Tennessee State, 3-0, and UT-Martin, 3-0, to open play in the Blue Raider Invitational at the Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
GRAMBLING, LA
gsutigers.com

GSU Drops Road Tilt at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. | The Grambling State University women's soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to Central Arkansas at the Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex on Friday night. Beatriz Kretteis led the Lady Tigers' offensive attack, putting two of four shot attempts on goal. The loss drops GSU to 2-5 on the...
GRAMBLING, LA
gsutigers.com

Grambling State Set for Shreveport Classic vs. NSU

Location Shreveport, Louisiana | Independence Bowl Stadium. First Meeting Grambling State 14, Northwestern State 13 [1974]. Last Meeting Northwestern State 34, Grambling State 7 [2018]. Grambling State Gameday Fan Color Gold. GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team will seek its first win of the season on Saturday...
GRAMBLING, LA
kalb.com

NSU Demons & Grambling State Tigers will meet in the Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are preparing to play in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport for Week 2 against their in-state rival: the Grambling State University Tigers. This will be the first meeting between Northwestern State University and Grambling since 2018, when the Demons came out with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham

Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Caleb Patterson’s fumble return in final seconds lifts Ramsay over Pleasant Grove

Ramsay’s defense was lights out in its regional rivalry matchup, but needed one more play to come away with a win in what was expected to be a high-scoring affair. Tied 14-all with less than 20 seconds on the clock, Caleb Patterson shot into the backfield, making contact with the quarterback and stripping the ball into his hands and returning it 40 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 3 - September 2, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
HUEYTOWN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player

Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
myarklamiss.com

Grambling: Lincoln Prep School soon to open a new $45 million campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed. “This has been...
GRAMBLING, LA

