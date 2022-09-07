Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gsutigers.com
James and Williams Pace the Offense as GSU Drops Pair
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. | Jayden James, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week, registered 22 kills and Kai Williams added 20in a pair of matches on Friday as the Grambling State University volleyball team fell to Middle Tennessee State, 3-0, and UT-Martin, 3-0, to open play in the Blue Raider Invitational at the Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
gsutigers.com
GSU Drops Road Tilt at Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. | The Grambling State University women's soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to Central Arkansas at the Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex on Friday night. Beatriz Kretteis led the Lady Tigers' offensive attack, putting two of four shot attempts on goal. The loss drops GSU to 2-5 on the...
gsutigers.com
Grambling State Set for Shreveport Classic vs. NSU
Location Shreveport, Louisiana | Independence Bowl Stadium. First Meeting Grambling State 14, Northwestern State 13 [1974]. Last Meeting Northwestern State 34, Grambling State 7 [2018]. Grambling State Gameday Fan Color Gold. GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team will seek its first win of the season on Saturday...
kalb.com
NSU Demons & Grambling State Tigers will meet in the Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are preparing to play in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport for Week 2 against their in-state rival: the Grambling State University Tigers. This will be the first meeting between Northwestern State University and Grambling since 2018, when the Demons came out with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Friday HS roundup: Center Point, Hayden roll, Bayside remains unbeaten
Center Point sprinted to a 25-point halftime lead on the way to the 56-10 Class 6A, Region 6 win over Pell City. After Pell City scored first on a 33-yard field goal, the Eagles (4-0, 2-0) got an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kamarius Horne to take the lead for good.
This week in HS Sports: Is this year’s Clay-Chalkville team as good as the 2021 champs?
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. Is this year’s Clay-Chalkville football team better than the 2021 edition?. “It’s hard to...
Caleb Patterson’s fumble return in final seconds lifts Ramsay over Pleasant Grove
Ramsay’s defense was lights out in its regional rivalry matchup, but needed one more play to come away with a win in what was expected to be a high-scoring affair. Tied 14-all with less than 20 seconds on the clock, Caleb Patterson shot into the backfield, making contact with the quarterback and stripping the ball into his hands and returning it 40 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban remembers last trip to Texas as big favorite: 'We got our ass kicked'
Nick Saban will probably have to fight rat poison all season. With Alabama likely to be heavily favored in every game this season, the Crimson Tide head coach doesn’t want his team to get complacent. So that means bringing up past failures. Saban is talking about Alabama’s 41-38 loss...
Thursday HS roundup: Hewitt-Trussville and Highland Home earns road wins
Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd threw two touchdowns and ran for another, and running back Jaqson Mellon scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Huskies. It’s the first loss of the season for Tuscaloosa County (3-1 overall, 1-1 in Class 7A, Region 3). Floyd finished 13-for-19 passing for 263 yards,...
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 3 - September 2, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player
Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
myarklamiss.com
Grambling: Lincoln Prep School soon to open a new $45 million campus
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed. “This has been...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Culinary Dropout opening first Alabama restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit
The Summit will be home to the first Alabama location of Culinary Dropout. Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, announced the restaurant will open late next year, joining sister restaurant North Italia. Culinary Dropout has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and one coming soon in...
Comments / 0