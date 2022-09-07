Ramsay’s defense was lights out in its regional rivalry matchup, but needed one more play to come away with a win in what was expected to be a high-scoring affair. Tied 14-all with less than 20 seconds on the clock, Caleb Patterson shot into the backfield, making contact with the quarterback and stripping the ball into his hands and returning it 40 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO