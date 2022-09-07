Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Burglars Caught on Camera
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips involving a burglary which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, on August 27th at approximately 10:27 PM, unknown suspects forced entry into a building in the 300 Blk of E 3rd St in Gypsum by damaging the door.
McElroy pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide that killed Neb. woman
ALLIANCE, Neb. - 37-year-old Ryan McElroy of Salina, Kan., pleaded guilty to a motor vehicle homicide DUI, Class 2 Felony in Box Butte County District Court on Aug. 24. McElroy will serve a minimum penalty of one-year imprisonment, with a maximum of 50 years. McElroy's charges of manslaughter (Class 2 Felony), DUI-third offense (Class W Misdemeanor), and reckless driving (Class 3 Misdemeanor) were dropped due to a plea agreement of pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Frederick, William Thomas; 38; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Harder,...
ksal.com
Residential Burglary
A Salina woman comes home to find a burglar exiting her apartment. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the woman was not hurt during the encounter on Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street. Police say she had been out of town for a couple of days and returned to see a suspect leaving her property on foot.
7 teens arrested in connection with a recent burglary, damage to property
GEARY COUNTY - The Geary County Sheriff's Office responded to 1729 N. Monroe Street on a report of a burglary with property damage on September 5th, 2022, just after 11:30 a.m. It was determined that multiple suspects entered the business located in the 1700 block of N. Monroe Street, where...
5 youths, 2 adults arrested in Junction City burglary
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection to a recent burglary in Junction City. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 at 1729 N. Monroe St. deputies responded to a report of burglary with damage to property. It was learned by the […]
ksal.com
Blue Vehicle Sought In Hit and Run
A hit and run on Wednesday the 7th, in the 500 block of south 7th leaves a blue streak behind. Police Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police department tells KSAL News that at approximately 5:20 P.M. officers were called after a vehicle described as an “older blue station wagon type” hit a 2005 General Motors white van and continued south bound. The responding officer noted the van was parked illegally and was sporting a freshly transferred blue stripe all the way down the driver’s side. The victim is Thomas Miller of Salina and there is no other information available at this time.
WIBW
2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail for various drug crimes in Morris Co. over Labor Day weekend. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officials arrested Cole Zimmerman, 38, of Council Grove, after he was found at his home in the 500 block of Country Ln.
Local man arrested after incident at east Salina Kwik Shop
Police responded to an east Salina convenience store early Monday morning for the report of a person throwing items around the store. Officers were sent to Kwik Shop, 657 Fairdale Road, at approximately 3:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered that the clerk had exited the store because of a male subject pacing inside and throwing items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
Hog waste being used as fertilizer thought to be causing Salina stench
Did you smell that? Parts of Salina have been less than fragrant the past few days, yet no one seems to be sure of why. A pungent, animal feces sort of odor hung over parts of south Salina Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Thursday morning, the odor was wafting over parts of north Salina.
ksal.com
Salina Man Hurt in Crash
A Salina man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left his car sitting on railroad tracks. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Francisco Perez was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on K-140 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control of the car and started skidding. He left the highway, struck a culvert, and vaulted onto nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks where the car came to rest.
Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
classiccountry1070.com
Two arrested after shooting and break-in in Hutchinson
Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Salina man hospitalized after car vaults onto railroad tracks
SALINE COUNTY—A Salina man was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Francisco M. Perez, 20, Salina, was eastbound on Kansas 140 four miles southwest of Bavaria. The driver lost control of his vehicle....
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
ksal.com
Coaches Corner (9-10-22)
The Meridian Media High School Coaches Corner airs weekly on 1150 KSAL from 8-9am. Hear Coaches from Salina South, Salina Central, Southeast of Saline, Ell-Saline, Minneapolis, and Sacred Heart following their Friday night games. The Show is recorded live from Burger Theory in Salina.
Kansas State Fair returns on Friday with crazy food, spinning rides and high divers
New this year: Thanks to a new law, fairgoers can roam around with beer in hand.
ksal.com
McPherson blasts Augusta, 42-7
Augusta 0 – 0 – 0 – 7 – 7 — McPherson 7 – 21 – 7 – 7 – 42 7:51 1st-Gottwald 1 yard run (Hoover PAT) 5:33 2nd-Alvord 28 yard pass to Tucker Pelnar (Hoover PAT) 2:25 2nd-Alvord 20...
ksal.com
Signup to Win Free Entry to the Salina Crossroads Marathon at the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair
The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is giving away three free entries for the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run and Walk, and Team Relays. According to the museum, you can sign up for a chance to win one of the free entries inside the Museum on September 24 from 10 am – 2 pm during the Street Fair. Winners will be drawn at 2:00 pm following the announcement of the Chili Cook-off winners at the main stage right in front of the Museum. There is no age limit on who can win the free entry. The free entries are being made available thanks to generous local sponsors.
