Wailuku, HI

mauinow.com

More dates available for Wailuku’s Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

A change in the construction timeline for improvements at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center has resulted in the availability of additional dates this year for use of the popular facility in Wailuku, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Additional dates available for public use are from:. Sept. 23...
WAILUKU, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
City
Wailuku, HI
mauinow.com

New population of invasive little fire ants discovered in Haʻikū

A new population of the invasive little fire ants has been discovered in Haʻikū. The Maui Invasive Species Committee received a report of stinging ants in west Haʻikū late last month, via the Statewide Pest Hotline, 643pest.org. A community member reported painful stings from tiny, red ants inside their home.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Seasonal employees sought for PALS winter program

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation PALS Program is seeking seasonal employees for its winter 2022 session. Employment will be from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Hired employees will work eight-hour shifts, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding all county holidays. For...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Sept. 1-7, 2022 COVID-19 update: 11 deaths, 1,215 new infections in Hawaiʻi

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 1-7, 2022, which is 562 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 11 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

House fire displaces family of 6 on Maui

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A family of six on Maui is looking for a home after a fire caused extensive damage to their house in Hana over the weekend. One person was injured in the fire that broke out at a home on Keanini Drive, Saturday afternoon.
HANA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Pellet gun recovered from Maui teen aboard a school bus

Maui officers responded to a terroristic threatening-type case involving a juvenile who was allegedly in possession of a firearm onboard a school bus in the Kahului area, Wednesday morning. At approximately 7:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers conducted a traffic stop and detained a 15-year-old boy. Police say investigators...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Deer strike along busy Kaʻahumanu Ave.

Motorists reported a deer strike in Kahului along Kaʻahumanu Avenue fronting Baldwin High School earlier today. The incident sheds light on the axis deer problem on Maui, as the animals push into populated areas in search of food and water. Axis deer have decimated agricultural crops and pastural lands...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho’opi’i.
WAILUKU, HI
themolokaidispatch.com

Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry on Molokai and the rest of Maui County beginning Sept. 1, when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the U.S.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Bill to lower Maui County affordable housing sales guidelines narrowly advances in council

Despite opposition from developers, a plan that promises to make affordable homes more affordable moved one step closer to reality at Maui County Council recently. In a divided 5-4 vote, with Council Members Alice Lee, Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura and Mike Molina dissenting, council approved Bill 107 on first reading last week. It now advances to second and final reading.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Deadline nears for Senior Fair vendor and candidate applications

The deadline for vendors and candidates to apply for an advertising table at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, is fast approaching. The Senior Fair is an opportunity for businesses and other community organizations to share information important to kupuna, promote a product or service or sell food or other items. Some senior clubs use this event as a fundraiser.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

County of Maui successfully issues $60.87M in GO Bonds at average interest rate of 2.85%

The County of Maui has successfully issued $60.87 million in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022, at an average interest rate of 2.85%, Mayor Michael Victorino announced. Fitch Global Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings assigned ratings of AA+ (stable outlook), Aa1 (stable outlook), and AA+ (stable outlook), respectively, to Maui County’s General Obligation Bonds.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

