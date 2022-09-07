Read full article on original website
HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor has a 1440p screen, 1 ms delay & 165 Hz refresh rate
Game with the best of them when you have the HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor. Not only does it come with a desk mount to get you set up in no time, but it also has seriously impressive specs. From its 2560 x 1440 resolution to its 1-millisecond delay and 165 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch diagonal IPS widescreen monitor does it all. The high resolution supports immersive gaming, and its sharp image quality will truly mesmerize you. Offering low latency, it gives you that added boost to help you win. Easily mount it and adjust its position to get it just where you want. And use the ergonomic arms to freely move it horizontally or vertically. Finally, available in black, it’ll blend in with the rest of your setup.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel
Push the boundaries of gaming with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel that free-spins until its stopped. Additionally, you can also switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback. In fact, the Razer Synapse will scroll the wheel automatically. This will shift from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster. There is also the 13-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow. You can also customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. This will let you experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with hundreds of Chroma-integrated games. The speed you get to enjoy with this mouse is about 25% faster than any other wireless tech. Streamline your setup and free one USB port easily with this jet-fast gaming mouse.
OXS Thunder gaming sound system & neck speaker has 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos & 10 audio channels
Grab what your gaming setup needs: the OXS Thunder gaming sound system & neck speaker. Boasting True Dolby Atmos 7.1.2, it provides 3D surround sound so you enter in the middle of the action. Compatible with Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital+, it has 10 fine-tuned drivers that mimic Dolby-designed acoustics. They ensure you always spot your opponents from up to 9 directions. Another incredible feature is the satellite neck speaker with 2 more audio channels behind your back that put you right in the action. You’ll relax thanks to its soft design, and you’ll love its 5.8G ultra-low-latency performance. Moreover, it has a built-in subwoofer, 4 passive radiators, 2 upfiring speakers, 4 full-range drivers, and 2 silk membrane tweeters. Overall, compatible with PS5, Xbox, and PC gaming—as well as music and movies—it has 3 game modes that include FPS and RAC.
Trinity Chess strategy game adds levels of strategy for faster, more competitive gameplay
Play the Game of Kings in a new way with the Trinity Chess strategy game. With multiple additional levels of strategy, it results in a more competitive and quicker game that you can replay over and over. Made up of 70 cards—64 game cards and 6 information cards—the game works with any traditional chess set. So, you can use yours or choose to add on the green 20″ x 20″ tournament set. Additionally, the tarot-size cards have a glossy embossed finish for an elegant yet practical look. Moreover, the creator removed the traditional white and black and instead went for Light and Shadow sides. Gain points by capturing an empowered piece with a card in play or matching 2 opponent cards and Burning a piece. A great way for beginners to learn chess, these cards have a unique ruleset and synergy with traditional chess.
Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display works for everything from gaming to streaming
Carry a screen for any device with the Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display. These smart glasses are ideal for gaming, streaming, and privacy. Even better, they work with pretty much any smartphone, laptop, or tablet with their full-function USB-C. But these glasses aren’t just for your entertainment. In a world where hybrid work has become normal, they give you privacy. So you can work on sensitive documents in a public space without any onlookers. Moreover, they also connect with Lightning-equipped iOS devices using an optional adapter. Furthermore, this display is comfortable to wear for long periods thanks to swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms, and support for prescription lenses. Finally, you’ll enjoy stunning image quality with the MicroOLED display technology, which delivers a super high 10,000:1 contrast ratio.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you hear 2 audio streams at once
Offering both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you listen to 2 audio streams simultaneously. Moreover, you can easily switch it up between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch using USB-C connectivity. Designed with ClearCast Gen 2 AI noise cancellation and a bidirectional microphone, it lets you enjoy clear chats. Not only that, but Sonar Software also silences any annoying background noise. Additionally, its custom-designed high-fidelity speaker drivers and immersive 360° Spatial Audio truly provide a new level of gaming sound. Beyond all this, it also boasts a 38-hour battery life. And fast charging gets you 6 hours of use after only 15 minutes. Finally, its ComfortMax System gives you 4 points of adjustment for all-day gaming abilities.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset has a ComfortMax design with 4 adjustment spots
Perform better when you game using the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset. Boasting incredible sound quality, it also uses a ComfortMax system for, you guessed it, comfort. With 4 points of adjustability, it lets you find just the right position. Moreover, its lightweight design with AirWeave memory cushions ensures it’s comfortable to wear for hours, or days, on end. Furthermore, it has a broadcast-quality noise-canceling microphone that helps block out distracting background sounds. This ensures you communicate well with opponents and teammates in the game. Additionally, its 3.5 mm audio jack lets you use it with pretty much any platform. From PC to PlayStation and Xbox to Nintendo Switch, it even works with your mobile device! Choose from a black or white colorway depending on your gaming aesthetic.
Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
Most of us cook with recipes on a device. And, if your preferred cooking tablet is an iPad, you probably want gadgets that help you use it better and keep it safe while you simmer consommé and the like. Well, we’ve got some great suggestions in today’s roundup of gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.
8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock works with Switch and Windows
Upgrade your setup with the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock. Compatible with Nintendo Switch 3.0.0 as well as Windows 10 and above, it integrates into your gaming life. Moreover, the charging dock is super convenient as the controller automatically turns off when docked. Then, it turns on when you take it off the dock. Choose from white or black color options and enjoy a few different connectivity methosd. In fact, you can use it with Switch via Bluetooth or with PC via a 2.4g adapter. Not only that, but it also offers USB-C connectivity. With a stable connection to the dock, the controller has a hall-effect-sensing joystick. Furthermore, you’ll love the 2 Pro back paddle buttons, as well as a custom profile switch button, which lets you change it up between any of the 3 profiles. Finally, the controller has player indicators and a 2-way mode switching button.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor packs an incredibly low 0.1 ms response time
Enjoy loads of premium features along with brilliant brightness with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. This 34-inch display comes with an incredible 0.1 ms response time. Additionally, the OLED panel comes with Quantum Dot Technology, delivering a minimal display. In fact, this gadget also packs an ultra-thin design in a metal frame which makes it look unique. Additionally, you’ll be happy to know that the monitor has QHD resolution, a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 100% color volume, and DCI-99.3% color gamut. There’s also the 1800R curvature for the perfect playing view. For accurate color and contrast reproduction, this device is also certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black. With or without the Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), this monitor is great for streaming or gaming.
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System is a pair of illuminated 2-way gaming speakers
Make your gaming setup do so much more with the SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System. Truly immersive, these 2-way speakers produce an accurate soundscape that’ll immerse you. Moreover, with an organic fiber subwoofer, mid-range drivers, and silk dome tweeters, they emit accurate audio. Additionally, these illuminated speakers boast up to 16.8 million RGB colors. What’s more, they react to your game’s action and music. With a straightforward design, they connect to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more via USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5 mm aux options. Furthermore, use the volume dial and multifunctional button to mute, pair via Bluetooth, and toggle the LEDs and headset. You can even adjust the stand to position the sound just how you want it. Finally, they also have 10-band Parametric EQ and Acoustical Echo Cancellation.
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 eco-conscious laptop consists of a 30% PCR plastic chassis
Take care of the Earth with your next tech purchase when it’s the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 eco-conscious laptop. With a 30% PCR plastic chassis, it also has 50% PCR plastic keycaps and a 100% ocean-bound-plastic touchpad. And it comes in 90% recycled paper packaging! Additionally, this laptop supports easier upgrades, repairs, and recycling while giving you impressive performance. Moreover, with the the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, it also has 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. The display offers 100% sRGB color range, 300 nits brightness, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Furthermore, with a long-lasting 10-hour battery that supports fast-charging, it gets up to 50% in only 30 minutes. Finally, this durable laptop also has a life-extending impact-resistant exterior with MIL-STD 810H certification.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L can also bake, make yogurt, dry fruit, and defrost
Do more with one kitchen appliance when you have the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. Offering a healthier cooking experience that requires less oil than a traditional fryer, it not only air fries but also bakes, makes yogurt, defrosts, and dries fruit. Additionally, with 360º air circulation, it’s even a microwave oven and electric oven. Adjust the temperature from 40°C to 200°C and enjoy a 24-hour continuous operating time. Pre-set this gadget so you have food ready when you get home, and you can easily monitor its real-time cooking status. The OLED touchscreen and customized display offer an enjoyable user experience. Designed with a wear-resistant and nonstick surface, it’s easy to clean. Overall, you also get access to more than 100 smart recipes and voice control!
Siren X-1 dual-facing HD action camera clips onto a fishing line after hook-up to a fish
Capture both sides of your next fishing adventure with the Siren X-1 dual-facing HD action camera. It clips onto your fishing line after you hook up to a fish and remains secure on the line but slides along it. With a dual-lens design, each one shoots at 132º and records 1080p quality at 60 fps when you use both. Alternatively, use just one lens for 4K quality at 30 fps. With a floating design, the camera keeps one lens under the surface, filming the fish as its retrieved. The other lens remains above to film the angler in action. And, if the line happens to snap, it runs through the camera body, allowing you to retrieve your Siren X-1 from the surface. Furthermore, you can swap the fishing line mount for a universal action camera mount for more accessories. Finally, it has Wi-Fi and GPS for connectivity and location awareness.
BOSS DUAL CUBE LX ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier has a go-everywhere design
Jam with friends comfortably at home or even on the go with the BOSS DUAL CUBE LX. This ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier offers flexibility for performing, recording, and more. Additionally, you can use the stereo Line Out jacks. This will directly connect to a PA system and perform with pro BOSS amp sounds. In fact, the stereo speaker system produces full, punchy guitar tones. Not only that, but you can also choose from 8 versatile amp types. And all of them have a natural feel and organic response. There are also the intuitive panel controls on the DUAL CUBE LX that make it easy to craft compelling sounds in the moment. With optional FS-series footswitches, it lets you operate the onboard looper and switch memories while performing.
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series offers an AMOLED display & 11 days of battery life
Give your wrist something to smile about when you put on one of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatches. Choose from the Venu Sq 2 or the Venu Sq 2 Music Edition, both of which have AMOLED displays. Moreover, they offer up to 11 days of battery life along with all-day health monitoring. With their fitness metrics, they help you prioritize activity. If you go for the Music Edition, you’ll get on-device storage so you don’t need your phone to hear your favorite songs on a run. Additionally, the touchscreen gives you quick stat access along with 25+ sports apps and smart notifications. Enjoy wrist-based heart-rate tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, current energy levels, sleep monitoring, and sleep scores. Furthermore, you can use it to track menstrual cycles and pregnancies.
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC produces multiple colors for immersive gaming
Give your gaming setup the incredible lighting it deserves when you get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC. With a gradient-enabled design, it actually produces multiple light colors simultaneously. This high-quality light is sure to immerse you in your game as it flows naturally from one color to another. Moreover, the light moves in flashes, dims, and dances alongside your on-screen action. Easily attach it to the back of your display using included mounts, and you’ll instantly have a halo-effect lighting experience if you use it close to a wall. With a 45-degree sleeve, it works with both straight and curved monitors and comes in 3 size options. Choose a 24/27-inch lightstrip, a 32/34-inch lightstrip, or a longer one for triple-monitor setups with 24/27-inch screens.
LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV is backlight-free & self-lit for a high-quality image
Take your gaming beyond the competition when you have the LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV. Designed with backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology, it provides exceptional quality no matter how curved it is. In fact, it has 100% color fidelity certification and a 0.1 ms response time. Its fully adjustable screen curvature makes it ideal for console, PC, and cloud gaming as well as live TV and streaming. Moreover, it adjusts from completely flat to having a 900R curvature, letting you choose from 20 levels of adjustment. Adjust the curvature to 2 presets via the remote or manually change it in 5% increments. Not only that, but you can also tilt it toward you up to 10º or away from you up to 5º. Furthermore, powered by the α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, it also has flicker-free, glare-free certifications. Finally, the height-adjustable stand moves up and down by 140 millimeters.
