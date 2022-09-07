Capture both sides of your next fishing adventure with the Siren X-1 dual-facing HD action camera. It clips onto your fishing line after you hook up to a fish and remains secure on the line but slides along it. With a dual-lens design, each one shoots at 132º and records 1080p quality at 60 fps when you use both. Alternatively, use just one lens for 4K quality at 30 fps. With a floating design, the camera keeps one lens under the surface, filming the fish as its retrieved. The other lens remains above to film the angler in action. And, if the line happens to snap, it runs through the camera body, allowing you to retrieve your Siren X-1 from the surface. Furthermore, you can swap the fishing line mount for a universal action camera mount for more accessories. Finally, it has Wi-Fi and GPS for connectivity and location awareness.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO