Gloucester, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

umass.edu

Massachusetts SNAP-Ed Provides Education and Local Foods for Participants

- Kathy Cunningham, M.Ed., RD, LD, Multi-level Specialist. Massachusetts SNAP-Ed families enjoyed growing, preparing, and eating fresh, local vegetables, fruits, and herbs in 2021, with the help of SNAP-Ed implementing agencies and their partners. From the shores of Barnstable, Plymouth, and Boston to the foothills of Springfield and Holyoke, SNAP-Ed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
umass.edu

Flags Lowered in Honor of Weymouth Soldier

Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the day of interment, in honor of United States Army Corporal Jake Walter Bryan, of Weymouth, , who died on August 28, 2022.
WEYMOUTH, MA

