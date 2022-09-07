ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

KFYR-TV

New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
POLITICS
Times-Online

Officer Cox

BISMARCK, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following …
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFYR-TV

Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
POLITICS
Times-Online

First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota

CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
VALLEY CITY, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
kvrr.com

Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota. Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
MONTANA STATE
#National Guard
KFYR-TV

King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
TRAVEL
KX News

North Dakota students speak up about Critical Race Theory

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When critical race theory is brought up, you typically see parents, state representatives, and other government officials. But what about those who it directly impacts: the students? Amari LaRocque, in student council and Miss Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, attended the meeting on section 67-32-01-01. She says she heard comments from […]
POLITICS
newsdakota.com

Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman killed in Grand Forks County construction zone crash

GRAND FORKS - A woman was killed in a crash on I-29 in Grand Forks County last night. It happened in a construction zone 8 miles north of Manvel just after 6:30pm. Troopers say the woman was driving a car that collided head-on with a pickup. She died at the scene. Two men from Montana who were in the pickup suffered potential injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
Times-Online

Red Knights will tour the region in memory of 9/11 heroes

In honor of the heroic sacrifice of the brave firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 in the destruction of the World Trade Center at the hands of Islamic terrorists, the local chapter of Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle club will be taking to the streets and touring the region.
ADVOCACY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Western U.S. wildfires cause hazy North Dakota skies

(Bismarck, ND) -- Wildfires in the western part of the U.S. are causing hazy skies in North Dakota. The state Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting their time outdoors while smoky conditions continue. Small particles of ash and soot increased in the skies over the state Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska Football vs. North Dakota

The Nebraska Cornhusker football team scored 31 second half points to take a 38-17 win in its home-opener in front of a sell-out crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3.
FARGO, ND

