New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
Officer Cox
BISMARCK, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following …
Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota
CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota. Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present...
“The state has no authority of teaching them morals”: Critical Race Theory in North Dakota
There were others who felt Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, and not just in college or graduate school.
“It doesn’t actually work”: Carbon capture projects might be a setback for North Dakota in the long run
Looking at the Williston Basin small carbon project and Richardton's, many do not see a risk in getting involved with larger capture projects.
Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire
STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of an oil rig explosion and fire that sent three workers to the hospital. The crew members were taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord […]
North Dakota students speak up about Critical Race Theory
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When critical race theory is brought up, you typically see parents, state representatives, and other government officials. But what about those who it directly impacts: the students? Amari LaRocque, in student council and Miss Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, attended the meeting on section 67-32-01-01. She says she heard comments from […]
Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
Valley City State University announce homecoming week activities
Valley City State University is gearing up for an entire week of 2022 Homecoming activities.:
Woman killed in Grand Forks County construction zone crash
GRAND FORKS - A woman was killed in a crash on I-29 in Grand Forks County last night. It happened in a construction zone 8 miles north of Manvel just after 6:30pm. Troopers say the woman was driving a car that collided head-on with a pickup. She died at the scene. Two men from Montana who were in the pickup suffered potential injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed.
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls for scaled back version of pedestrian bridge over 2nd Ave. N.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calling for a scaled back version of a pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North, connecting city hall to the west side of the Red River. "I don't like the price tag of eight to nine million and so I've already talked to the engineers, shortened the bike path and make a few changes," said Mahoney.
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against Davy Zinke, a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district. In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if...
Red Knights will tour the region in memory of 9/11 heroes
In honor of the heroic sacrifice of the brave firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 in the destruction of the World Trade Center at the hands of Islamic terrorists, the local chapter of Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle club will be taking to the streets and touring the region.
Western U.S. wildfires cause hazy North Dakota skies
(Bismarck, ND) -- Wildfires in the western part of the U.S. are causing hazy skies in North Dakota. The state Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting their time outdoors while smoky conditions continue. Small particles of ash and soot increased in the skies over the state Tuesday.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Bold Winter Forecast For North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac came out recently with its prediction for the winter of 2023 for North Dakota. It wasn't pretty. You can read about that here. Now, The Old Farmer's Almanac is out with their 2023 winter forecast for North Dakota which is equally as grim. More on that in a moment.
Nebraska Football vs. North Dakota
The Nebraska Cornhusker football team scored 31 second half points to take a 38-17 win in its home-opener in front of a sell-out crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3.
