Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Michelle Obama Celebrated for Wearing Braids to Her White House Portrait Unveiling
"I lift a beautiful @MichelleObama in braids, which means a lot to Black girls & women," Adjoa B. Asamoah, an advisor to President Joe Biden, said in a tweet Wednesday While unveiling her official White House portrait on Wednesday, Michelle Obama also received recognition for her hairstyle which holds significant meaning to the Black community in the U.S. More than five years after moving out of the president's mansion, Michelle, 58, and her husband, former President Barack Obama, returned to their former home, where the White House Historical...
Michelle Obama Delivers Powerful Speech on What Her History-Making White House Portrait Represents
"A girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolley Madison," Michelle Obama said in her speech on Wednesday. "She was never supposed to live in this house" Michelle Obama gave a powerful speech after she and Barack Obama unveiled their official White House portraits on Wednesday. The former first lady, 58, started her speech thanking those around the room, from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to the staff that work at the official residence. "Thank you for...
Biden Restarts Tradition Abandoned During Trump's Tenure: Why Obamas Are Arriving At White House On Wednesday
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, the Associated Press reported. U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host the couple on Wednesday. This would restart a tradition that was discontinued during...
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
Stunning! The Obamas’ Vibrant Official Portraits Welcomed to the White House
The first Black president and first lady have officially been added to the White House Portrait Collection. On Wednesday, the White House welcomed former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for the installation of their official portraits. Their addition to the White House Collection marks the return of a tradition that has not been celebrated since 2012 when Obama held an unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush.
Obama’s portrait was unveiled today. How have past presidents reacted to theirs?
Former President Bill Clinton said he felt “like a pickle stepping into history” during his unveiling ceremony.
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
The Historic Reason The Obamas Spent The Afternoon Back In The White House
"I think it's fair to say that every president is acutely aware that we are just temporary residents — we're renters here. We're charged with the upkeep until our lease runs out. But we also leave a piece of ourselves in this place," Barack Obama said to George W. Bush, Laura Bush, and all the other dignitaries gathered at the White House in May 2012. President Obama made his remarks during the unveiling of the Bushes' official White House portraits, when he also thanked his predecessors "for their extraordinary service to our country."
The Obamas Make History With Official White House Portraits. Here Are The Ceremony’s Best Moments
Spoiler alert: our forever first lady Michelle Obama stole the show at the unveiling ceremony of the Obamas' official White House portraits. ESSENCE was on site for the unveiling of the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday. Unlike the widely...
