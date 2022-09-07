Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Sport, sleep or screens: New app reveals the 'just right' day for kids
Not too sport heavy, not too sleep deprived -- finding the 'just right' balance in a child's busy day can be a challenge. But while parents may struggle to squeeze in homework amid extracurricular commitments and downtime, a world-first app could provide a much-needed solution. Developed by University of South...
Science Daily
Food insecurity has lasting impacts on the brains and behavior of mice
While food insecurity is a problem for a growing segment of the U.S. population -- made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic -- few studies have looked at the effect that feast or famine has on the developing brain in isolation from other factors that contribute to adversity. A new...
Science Daily
'Jumping gene' found to be strongly linked to depression, fear, and anxiety
Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto's former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body's immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
